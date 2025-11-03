Century Complete Announces New Homes Now Selling in Jacksonville's Westside

Industry leader in online homebuying offering homes from the upper $200s at Kings Landing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that the Company's Century Complete brand is now selling at Kings Landing in Jacksonville's growing Westside, with new single-family homes affordably priced from the upper $200s.

Learn more, explore available homes, and contact the sales team at www.CenturyCommunities.com/KingsLandingFL.

Berkshire Plan Rendering | New Homes For Sale in Jacksonville, FL | Kings Landing by Century Complete Kings Landing Aerial Photo | New Construction Homes in Westside Jacksonville, FL | Kings Landing by Century Complete

"With beautiful floor plans from the upper $200s, Kings Landing is the perfect choice for homebuyers seeking value and affordability in a prime Westside location," said Dave Roberts, Executive Vice President of Field Operations at Century Complete. "This community has limited homesites, making now the perfect time to take advantage of our easy online homebuying process and lock in a home while they're still available."

Buyers can choose from two floor plans—the Hopewell and the Berkshire—showcasing single- and two-story open-concept layouts with spacious kitchens, LG® stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, covered patios, and much more. Floor plans offer up to 1,965 square feet and four bedrooms, including primary suites with walk-in closets and private baths.

Located in the heart of Jacksonville's popular Westside, Kings Landing is less than 10 miles from downtown Jacksonville and Riverside's vibrant cultural scene, boasting fast access to dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor recreation and everyday essentials. In addition, close proximity to I-10 and I-295 places everything from major employment centers to coastal destinations within easy reach.

KINGS LANDING | WESTSIDE JACKSONVILLE

Now selling from the upper $200s

Single- and two-story modern floor plans

Stylish open-concept layouts

Up to 1,965 square feet and four bedrooms

2-bay garages

Covered patios, Kohler ® water fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, LG ® stainless-steel appliances, and more

water fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, LG stainless-steel appliances, and more Surrounded by essentials

Near I-10 and I-295

Close proximity to downtown Jacksonville and Riverside

Community Location

3607 Mildred Way

Jacksonville, FL 32254

904.618.3219

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Jacksonville Studio Location

9965 San Jose Boulevard, Unit 400

Jacksonville, FL 32254

904.618.3219

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.