Century Complete Announces New Paired Homes Coming Soon to Bullhead City, AZ

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that Sunbeam, a new community from the Company's Century Complete brand, will soon be selling new paired homes from the $260s.

"We're very excited to introduce this lineup of affordable, spacious paired floor plans to Bullhead City, and now's the perfect time to join the interest list for Sunbeam to ensure you're up to date on home releases, Grand Opening announcements, and more," said Paul Zetah, Mountain Regional President for Century Complete. "Sunbeam represents an exceptional addition to our Bullhead City offerings, which include single-family homes at Montano Ridge and North Fork at Laughlin Ranch."

New homes at Sunbeam will offer open, comfortable layouts with thoughtfully curated standard features—such as Kohler® water fixtures, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. Floor plans feature up to 1,863 square feet and four bedrooms, as well as outdoor living space.

Residents will also enjoy a convenient location near retail, dining, and entertainment destinations, including the Laughlin Riverwalk. The Colorado River, Lake Mohave, and top-rated golf courses are also nearby for outdoor recreational opportunities.

SUNBEAM | BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

Coming soon from the $260s

Two modern paired floor plans

Comfortable, contemporary open-concept layouts

Up to 1,863 square feet and four bedrooms

2-bay garages

Covered patios, Kohler ® water fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and stainless-steel appliances

water fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and stainless-steel appliances Close to essentials, plus retail, recreational, and dining options

Community Location

3400 Sunbeam Drive

Bullhead City, AZ 86429

520.213.8607

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Bullhead City Studio Location

3699 Highway 95

Suite 330, Unit #DOL

Bullhead City, AZ 86442

520.213.8607

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

