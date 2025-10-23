Century Complete Announces Two New Communities in DeFuniak Springs, FL

South Orange Crest now selling, followed in November by The Enclave at Cat Island Estates

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that the Company's Century Complete brand is opening two new communities in DeFuniak Springs, FL: South Orange Crest (now selling; cottage-style homes), and The Enclave at Cat Island Estates (opening November; single-family homes).

Learn more about South Orange Crest and explore available homes: www.CenturyCommunities.com/SouthOrangeCrestFL.

Learn more about The Enclave at Cat Island Estates and join the interest list: www.CenturyCommunities.com/CatIslandEstatesFL.

"We're excited to expand our lineup of quality and affordable new homes in DeFuniak Springs with South Orange Crest and The Enclave at Cat Island Estates," said Regional President Sal Aceves. "With both communities opening this fall, now's the perfect time for homebuyers to explore available homes on our website, learn about current savings opportunities, and contact our sales team to find their best fit."

Offering modern, single-story layouts, homes at both communities boast contemporary, open-concept layouts, stylish finishes, and exceptional included features—such as covered patios, quartz countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, luxury wood-look plank flooring, and stainless-steel appliances.

In addition, South Orange Crest and The Enclave at Cat Island Estates each feature prime locations in charming DeFuniak Springs—central to destinations like Panama City and Pensacola, and offering quick access to Emerald Coast beaches, Blackwater River State Forest, eclectic shopping, artisan dining, and more.

SOUTH ORANGE CREST

Now selling from the low $200s

Single-story, cottage-style floor plans

2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom

937 to 1,272 square feet

Community Location

Watson Road

DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433

850.777.3969

THE ENCLAVE AT CAT ISLAND ESTATES

Opening in November | Join our interest list!

Single-story, single-family floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,416 to 1,773 square feet

Steps from Juniper Lake

Community Location

Cat Island Circle

DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433

850.354.5570

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING



Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

