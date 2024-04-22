Century Complete Debuts New Community in Westland, Michigan

National leader in online homebuying now selling at Carly Court near Detroit

DETROIT, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—announced that the company's Century Complete brand is now selling at Carly Court in Westland, MI.

Nandina Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes in Westland, MI by Century Complete Aspen Floor Plan Rendering | New Construction Homes in Westland, MI by Century Complete

Nestled in a charming cul-de-sac, Carly Court provides homeowners with an added sense of privacy. New homes at the community are currently priced from the high $200s, with a versatile selection of two-story floor plans that boast contemporary open-concept layouts, basements, and modern included features. Homebuyers will also enjoy a convenient location near I-275 and I-96—providing easy access to the University of Michigan, plus economic and employment hotspots in the Detroit metro area.

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CarlyCourt.

"Carly Court brings more of our affordable and quality new homes to the greater Detroit area," said National President Greg Huff. "Offering a great location with exceptional open-concept plans and only 16 homesites, we anticipate homes to go quickly."

MORE ABOUT CARLY COURT

Now selling from the high $200s

16 homesites

3 two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,455 to 1,774 square feet

Quiet cul-de-sac location

Established neighborhood with stores in walking/biking distance

Easy commute to Schoolcraft College, Eastern Michigan University and University of Michigan

and 7 miles from Detroit Metro Airport, 12 miles from Dearborn , 9 miles to downtown Plymouth

OTHER COMMUNITIES IN THE GREATER DETROIT AREA

Century Complete also offers new homes at communities in Monroe, Pontiac, and Taylor! To explore all available communities in the area, visit www.CenturyCommunities.com/GreaterDetroit.



VISIT US AT OUR MODEL HOME IN TAYLOR

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like to walk one of our models and get in-person assistance, please visit us at Island Lakes at Midtown in nearby Taylor.

20715 Island Lake Drive

Taylor, MI 48180

248.621.2895



DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Michigan.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers.

