Century Complete Expands Alabama Home Offerings With New Communities Near Huntsville

Online homebuying pioneer bringing more affordable new construction to fast-growing area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—announced that its Century Complete brand is expanding on the builder's number of communities in the surging Huntsville, Alabama area. Currently offering new homes for sale at communities in Athens, Owens Cross Roads and Meridianville, Century Complete has plans to open three additional Huntsville-area communities in the coming year, bringing over 400 new homesites to the market in 2024–2025.

Dogwood Model Home | New Homes in Athens, AL | Laurenwood by Century Complete Glenville Model Home | New Homes in Owens Cross Roads, AL | Ramsay Cove by Century Complete

Local buyers can choose from a selection of quality and affordably priced single-family homes, boasting contemporary open-concept layouts with flex spaces and included features like granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Century Complete also has an established Alabama presence in the Birmingham metro area.

Explore available homes and communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Alabama.

"We see a great demand around Huntsville for affordable new homes. We're excited to fill that need with quality new construction in prime locations across the metro area," said National President Greg Huff. "Whether looking to buy now or later this year, we have a number of exciting options available for local homebuyers."

NOW SELLING:

Laurenwood | Athens

From the high $200s

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, up to 2,012 square feet, 2-bay garages

Move-in ready options available

Convenient location near I-65

17976 Arrowhead Drive

Athens, AL 35611

938.227.2990

Ramsay Cove | Owens Cross Roads

From the low $300s

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, up to 2,282 square feet, 2-bay garages

Move-in ready options available

Located southeast of Huntsville off Highway 431

104 Luxor Avenue

Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763

938.227.2990

Bermuda Lakes | Meridianville

From the high $200s

Two-story floor plans

4 to 5 bedrooms, up to 2,180 square feet, 2-bay garages

13 miles north of Huntsville

Bermuda Lakes Drive

Meridianville, AL 35759

938.227.2990

COMING SOON NEAR ATHENS:

Three new communities—Ansley Place, Hollow Brook, Kendall Glades—are coming soon to the Athens area west of Huntsville.

To learn more, contact 938.227.2990.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Alabama.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

