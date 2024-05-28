Century Complete Expands Alabama Home Offerings With New Communities Near Huntsville

May 28, 2024, 13:41 ET
Online homebuying pioneer bringing more affordable new construction to fast-growing area
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—announced that its Century Complete brand is expanding on the builder's number of communities in the surging Huntsville, Alabama area. Currently offering new homes for sale at communities in Athens, Owens Cross Roads and Meridianville, Century Complete has plans to open three additional Huntsville-area communities in the coming year, bringing over 400 new homesites to the market in 2024–2025.
Local buyers can choose from a selection of quality and affordably priced single-family homes, boasting contemporary open-concept layouts with flex spaces and included features like granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Century Complete also has an established Alabama presence in the Birmingham metro area.
Explore available homes and communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Alabama.
"We see a great demand around Huntsville for affordable new homes. We're excited to fill that need with quality new construction in prime locations across the metro area," said National President Greg Huff. "Whether looking to buy now or later this year, we have a number of exciting options available for local homebuyers."
NOW SELLING:
Laurenwood | Athens
From the high $200s
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 4 bedrooms, up to 2,012 square feet, 2-bay garages
- Move-in ready options available
- Convenient location near I-65
17976 Arrowhead Drive
Athens, AL 35611
938.227.2990
Ramsay Cove | Owens Cross Roads
From the low $300s
- Single- and two-story floor plans
- 3 to 4 bedrooms, up to 2,282 square feet, 2-bay garages
- Move-in ready options available
- Located southeast of Huntsville off Highway 431
104 Luxor Avenue
Owens Cross Roads, AL 35763
938.227.2990
Bermuda Lakes | Meridianville
From the high $200s
- Two-story floor plans
- 4 to 5 bedrooms, up to 2,180 square feet, 2-bay garages
- 13 miles north of Huntsville
Bermuda Lakes Drive
Meridianville, AL 35759
938.227.2990
COMING SOON NEAR ATHENS:
Three new communities—Ansley Place, Hollow Brook, Kendall Glades—are coming soon to the Athens area west of Huntsville.
To learn more, contact 938.227.2990.
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Alabama.
How it works:
- Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
- Click "Buy Now" on any available home
- Fill out a quick Buy Online form
- Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
- Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
