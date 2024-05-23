Century Complete Expands Fort Myers Area Offerings With LaBelle, FL Community

Online homebuying pioneer now selling from the high $200s at Belle Arbor

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—announced that its Century Complete brand is now selling affordable and quality new homes in LaBelle, FL at Belle Arbor.

Braselton Floor Plan Exterior Rendering | New Homes in LaBelle, FL | Belle Arbor by Century Complete Quail Ridge Floor Plan Exterior Rendering | New Construction Homes in LaBelle, FL | Belle Arbor by Century Complete

Boasting a charming small-town location near idyllic parks and marinas along the Caloosahatchee River, Belle Arbor also provides fast access to beaches, Gulf Coast fun, and employment opportunities in Fort Myers—only 30 miles away via I-80. Starting from the high $200s, the community offers an inspired selection of single-family floor plans, with modern open-concept layouts featuring up to 4 bedrooms and 1,811 square feet.

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/BelleArbor.

"With limited homesites, a beautiful setting near the Caloosahatchee River, and a convenient drive to Fort Myers, homebuyers will want to act quickly to find their spot at this hidden gem," said National President Greg Huff. "Quick move-in homes are currently available for purchase through our quick and easy online homebuying process, with limited-time savings and USDA loan options available."

Specializing in quality new construction at affordable prices, Century Complete makes it easier than ever for buyers to find their dream home through the company's industry-first online homebuying process. Homebuyers can further streamline their experience and save on their home by financing with the company's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®. Buyers may also qualify for homeownership assistance programs. Ask a sales consultant for details.

MORE ABOUT BELLE ARBOR

Now selling from the high $200s



Single-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,409 to 1,811 square feet

Limited new home warranty

Bilingual sales consultants available

Close proximity to Fort Myers and beaches

Quick access to I-80 for travel to either coast

Community Location:

878 Friendship Circle

LaBelle, FL 33935

239.810.0395

VISIT US AT OUR LOCAL SALES STUDIO!

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like in-person assistance, please visit us at our Sales Studio in Fort Myers.

3398 Forum Boulevard, Unit 106

Fort Myers, FL 33905

239.790.1440





DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

