Century Complete Expands New Home Offerings in North Carolina
National leader in online homebuying announces 6 new communities with single-family homes and townhomes
Jun 30, 2021, 15:31 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced it's opening six new communities in North Carolina through the company's Century Complete brand—offering a versatile selection of single-family homes and townhomes in exceptional locations. A pioneer in online and affordable homebuying, Century Complete boasts a streamlined "Buy Now" process that makes it easy for buyers to quickly purchase a quality new home online. Community pricing ranges from the mid $100s to the low $200s, with each home boasting a beautiful open-concept layout and desirable included features—such as stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and more.
NOW SELLING
See what's available online at the following communities—or visit one of our in-person Sales Studios. (Century Complete features centralized Sales Studios rather than traditional on-site community offices. Locations of Sales Studios listed at the bottom of the PR.)
Mill Creek Cove | Bolivia, North Carolina
- From the low $200s
- Single- and two-story single-family homes
- 4 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garage, up to 2,180 square feet
- Community amenities include a clubhouse with a pool, fitness center and tennis courts
- Quick access to Oak Island
Provence Drive SE and Pantego Boulevard, Bolivia, NC 28422
Williams Grove | Bailey, North Carolina
- From the low $200s
- Two-story single-family homes
- 4 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-bay garage, up to 2,702 square feet
- Near entertainment attractions like Five County Stadium, as well as outdoor recreation at Lake Wilson, Zebulon Community Park and more
Chapman Road and Stoney Hill Church Road, Bailey, NC 27807
Bessemer Estates | Gastonia, North Carolina
- From the low $200s
- Two-story single-family homes
- 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-bay garage, up to 1,811 square feet
- Prime location with access to abundant outdoor recreation, like George Poston Park and Crowders Mountain State Park
Wilson Street and Overman Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052
Oak Ridge Townhomes | Newton, North Carolina
- From the high $100s
- Two-story townhomes
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1-bay garage, up to 1,628 square feet
- Prime location in Catawba County
Mulberry Ridge Drive and Pitts Avenue, Newton, NC 28658
Flagmarsh Hills | Rocky Mount, North Carolina
- From the mid $100s
- Single- and two-story single-family homes
- 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 baths, 1-bay garage, up to 1,603 square feet
- Close to outdoor amenities like Battle Park, Bridge Tar River Trail and Best Friend's Dog Park
Cox Avenue and Shreve Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27801
COMING SOON:
Maple Ridge | Newton, North Carolina
New phase in established community!
- From the low $200s
- Two-story single-family homes
- 4 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-bay garage, up to 2,217 square feet
- Central location in Catawba County
Mulberry Ridge Drive and Pitts Avenue, Newton, NC 28658
IN-PERSON SALES STUDIOS
Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like friendly in-person assistance with purchasing a new home, please visit one of our Sales Studios at locations across North Carolina!
Oak Ridge Townhomes, Maple Ridge, Bessemer Estates:
9325 Center Lake Drive, Suite 160
Charlotte, NC 28216
704.494.0995
Mill Creek Cove:
4719 New Centre Drive, Suite H
Wilmington, NC 28405
910.613.0695
Flagmarsh Hills, Williams Grove:
1016 Shoppes at Midway Drive, Suite E
Knightdale, NC 27545
919.786.9795
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
