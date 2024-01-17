Century Complete Introduces Affordable New Home Community Near Huntsville

Online homebuying pioneer brings new homes from the mid $200s to northeast Alabama

ALBERTVILLE, Ala., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.,—a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—announced its second Century Complete community in Albertville, Solitude Acres. Red Oaks, the company's first community in the city, is in its final phase.

New Construction Homes in Albertville, AL | Solitude Acres by Century Complete | The Dupont Plan New Build Homes Near Gadsden, AL | Solitude Acres by Century Complete | The Roanoke Plan

Solitude Acres provides homebuyers with a contemporary selection of one- and two-story floor plans, complete with desirable features like game rooms and flex rooms. Both Red Oaks and Solitude Acres offer easy access to downtown Albertville, Guntersville Lake, and major cities including Gadsden and Huntsville. New homes at Solitude Acres are currently available for purchase online from the mid $200s.

"We're excited to offer even more affordable, quality homes in northeast Alabama," said Century Complete President Greg Huff. "Like Red Oaks, Solitude Acres provides a great community near some of the area's most popular attractions and employment hubs like Mueller Company. Now is a great time for buyers to explore available homes and find their best fit."

Learn more about Solitude Acres and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SolitudeAcres.

NOW SELLING:

Solitude Acres| Albertville, AL

Now selling from the mid $200s

3 floor plans; single- and two-story homes

4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,773 to 2,014 square feet

Select plans feature game rooms, open-concept layouts, and flex rooms

Prime location within eight miles of Lake Guntersville State Park and 30 miles of downtown Gadsden

Location:

101 Pointer Drive

Albertville, AL 35950

VISIT OUR BIRMINGHAM AREA SALES STUDIO:

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.

1483 Gadsden Highway, Unit 128

Trussville, AL 35235

659.209.4640

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Alabama.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

