Century Complete Now Selling in Another Outstanding Community: Tuscany in Casa Grande, AZ

31 Aug, 2023, 12:12 ET
National leader in affordable, online homebuying offering new single-family homes from the low $300s
CASA GRANDE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc.,—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to announce that the Company's Century Complete brand is now selling from the low $300s at the popular Tuscany planned community in Casa Grande, AZ. Boasting generous homesites (up to 75' x 185') and a versatile mix of ranch-style floor plans—available through the company's convenient online homebuying experience—Century Complete makes it easy for homebuyers to find their best fit at Reserve at Tuscany. Buyers will also appreciate quick access to parks, hiking and biking trails, shopping and dining—all in a central location between Phoenix and Tucson. In addition to Century Complete homes, Tuscany offers a limited number of new homes from the mid $300s through the company's Century Communities brand.
Learn more and see available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/ReserveAtTuscany.
"We're excited to join Tuscany, bringing more of our quality-built, thoughtfully designed homes to a great location with quick access to all that fast-growing Casa Grande has to offer," said Greg Huff, Century Complete President. "In addition, we're proud to currently offer other communities in Casa Grande and surrounding areas, making it a great time for buyers to check out all that we have available and find a new home that fits their needs."
MORE ABOUT RESERVE AT TUSCANY
Featuring an intimate collection of ranch-style homes in an established planned community, Reserve at Tuscany offers:
- Over 70 homesites
- Single-family floor plans
- Up to 4 bed, 2 bath, 2-bay garages
- Up to approximately 2,300 square feet
- Central location between Phoenix and Tucson
- Quick access to downtown Casa Grande, parks, and trails
Community location:
Earley Road & S. Siena Lane
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
ADDITIONAL CENTURY COMPLETE COMMUNITIES IN CASA GRANDE
Mountain View Estates | 3D-Printed Single-Family Homes
Now selling from the low $300s
Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MountainViewEstates.
Arroyo Vista | Ranch-Style Single-Family Homes
Now selling from the high $200s
Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/ArroyoVista.
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona.
How it works:
Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
- Click "Buy Now" on any available home
- Fill out a quick Buy Online form
- Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
- Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.
IN-PERSON SALES STUDIO ALSO AVAILABLE!
Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like assistance with purchasing a new home, please call or visit us at our Sales Studio in Casa Grande!
Casa Grande Studio
917 N. Promenade Parkway, Suite 105
Casa Grande, AZ 85194
520.308.6195
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
Share this article