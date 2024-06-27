Century Complete Now Selling Two New Home Collections in Hickory, NC

Online homebuying pioneer offering townhomes and single-family homes at Trivium

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—announced that its Century Complete brand is now selling two home collections at Trivium in Hickory, NC.

Holly Springs Floor Plan Exterior Rendering | New Homes in Hickory, NC | The Townhomes at Trivium by Century Complete Auburn Floor Plan Exterior Rendering | New Construction Homes in Hickory, NC | The Cottages at Trivium by Century Complete

Starting from the mid $200s, Trivium offers townhomes and single-family homes with open-concept layouts and designer-selected finishes—such as luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® faucets, kitchen bar tops, and more. Homebuyers will also enjoy a convenient location close to Valley Hills Mall, Hickory's revitalized Downtown Social District, Lake Norman, South Mountains State Park and more. Combined, the community's two collections bring 140 new homesites to Hickory.

"Offering an exceptional selection of both single-family homes and townhomes, Trivium makes it easy for buyers in Hickory to find a home that fits their needs and budget," said National President Greg Huff. "Homebuyers are also going to love this community's location, offering easy access to city amenities and outdoor recreation."

THE TOWNHOMES AT TRIVIUM

Now selling from the mid $200s

Two-story townhomes

Low-maintenance living with community-managed front yard landscaping and exterior upkeep

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1-bay garages

1,648 square feet

Location:

Prosperity Road

Hickory, NC 28658

704.494.0995

THE COTTAGES AT TRIVIUM

Now selling from the high $200s

Single- and two-story single-family homes

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,429 to 1,607 square feet

Location:

Celestial Drive

Hickory, NC 28658

704.494.0995

VISIT US AT OUR LOCAL SALES STUDIO!

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like in-person assistance, please visit us at our Sales Studio in Charlotte.

9325 Center Lake Drive, Suite 160

Charlotte, NC 28216

704.494.0995

GET TO KNOW THE CENTURY COMPLETE DIFFERENCE:

Specializing in quality new construction at affordable prices, Century Complete makes it easier than ever for buyers to find their dream home through the company's industry-first online homebuying process. Homebuyers can further streamline their experience and save on their home by financing with the company's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®. Buyers may also qualify for homeownership assistance programs. Ask a sales consultant for details.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in North Carolina.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

