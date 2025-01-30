Century Complete Offering New Homes Near Georgia's Fort Mountain State Park

Limited homesites now available from the $260s in Chatsworth, GA

CHATSWORTH, Ga., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that its Century Complete brand is now selling at Liberty Heights, a limited-opportunity community offering new homes in scenic Chatsworth, GA, known as the Gateway to the Appalachians.

Amberwood Floor Plan | New Homes in Chatsworth, GA | Liberty Heights by Century Complete Essex Floor Plan | New Homes for Sale in Chatsworth, GA | Liberty Heights by Century Complete

Situated about 40 miles from Chattanooga and 90 miles north of Atlanta, this idyllic location offers abundant opportunities for outdoor recreation at destinations like Fort Mountain State Park, the Cohutta Wilderness, and Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. Nearby lakes and rivers, such as Carters Lake and Conasauga River, also offer boating, fishing, and swimming opportunities. In addition, neighboring Dalton—home to Dalton State College—puts shopping, dining, and entertainment just a short drive away.

Learn more and explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/LibertyHeights.

"With affordable and quality new construction homes in a beautiful location that's hard to beat, opportunities won't last long at Liberty Heights," said Dave Roberts, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "There's no better time to check out available homes on our website and get in touch with our sales team."

More About Liberty Heights

Now selling from the $260s

Single-family homes

USDA-eligible location

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,014 square feet

Basements available on select floor plans

Open-concept layouts with flex spaces, main-floor bedrooms, and great rooms

Standard features include granite countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, stainless-steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring

VISIT OUR GEORGIA WEST SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.

5575 New Northside Drive, Suite 150

Sandy Springs, GA 30339

912.539.6595

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Georgia, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—consecutively awarded for a second year—and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.