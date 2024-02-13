Century Complete Opens Three New Home Sales Studios in South Florida

National online homebuying leader extends Florida roots and customer service support with strong local teams

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—recently celebrated the opening of three new Sales Studios for its Century Complete brand in Brooksville, Fort Myers and Punta Gorda, further enabling the company's ability to provide best-in-class customer support as it grows rapidly in south Florida.

Gulf Ports Sales Studio Ribbon Cutting in Punta Gorda, FL | New Homes in Florida by Century Complete Fort Myers Sales Studio Ribbon Cutting | New South Florida Homes by Century Complete Brooksville Sales Studio Ribbon Cutting | New Construction Homes in South Florida by Century Complete

Featuring quality and affordable new homes through its intuitive and industry-first online homebuying experience, Century Complete has 743 owned and controlled homesites in the Florida South market. While buyers and their real estate agents are able to fully purchase any available new home online, the company's new Sales Studios facilitate easy access for homebuyers seeking additional in-person support and offer a convenient Century Complete resource center for Realtors.

"We're incredibly excited to roll out these additional retail centers for our Florida homebuyers," said Greg Huff, National President of Century Complete. "As we continue our steady growth in the state, these Sales Studios will help ensure a seamless experience for our homebuyers and Realtors from contract to closing."

Explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Florida.

SALES STUDIO DETAILS

Gulf Ports Sales Studio

24420 Sandhill Boulevard, Suite 201

Punta Gorda, FL 33983

941-213-0150

Fort Myers Sales Studio

3398 Forum Boulevard, Unit 106

Fort Myers, FL 33905

239-810-0395

Brooksville Sales Studio

3198 Aerial Way

Brooksville, FL 34604

813-606-4095

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.