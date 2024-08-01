Century Complete Reveals New Community Coming Soon to Snow Camp, NC

National leader in online homebuying to offer homes from the high $200s at Cane Creek

SNOW CAMP, N.C., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)—one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024—announced that its Century Complete brand will open Cane Creek, the company's highly anticipated community in Snow Camp, NC, in early August. New homes will begin selling from the high $200s.

"With Cane Creek, we're excited to bring quality and affordable homes to a prime location just 35 miles from Durham," said National President Greg Huff. "Homebuyers will be able to choose from attractive single-family homes, available through our easy-to-use online homebuying experience. With sales starting in early August, now is the perfect time to join our interest list to ensure you're up to date on available homes, pricing, savings opportunities and more."

Showcasing two-story floor plans, new homes at Cane Creek boast inspired open-concept layouts and popular features, including granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and stainless-steel appliances.

Cane Creek| Snow Camp, NC

Coming soon from $299,990

Ideally situated less than 18 miles from Chapel Hill, Cane Creek offers easy access to Greensboro and Burlington. The community's rural setting also provides close proximity to outdoor recreation, like hiking and water activities along the Haw River.

Choose from 4, two-story floor plans

4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,774 to 2,376 square feet

15 minutes to Saxaphaw, a charming town set on the Haw River, known for its arts, food, and access to nature.

Location:

Stockard Road and Shearwater Drive

Snow Camp, NC 27349

336.889.0095

VISIT US AT OUR LOCAL SALES STUDIO!

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like in-person assistance, please visit us at our Sales Studio in High Point.

1225 Eastchester Drive

High Point, NC 27265

336.889.0095

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in North Carolina.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement, and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

