Century Complete Reveals New Community Now Selling in Lincoln, AL

LINCOLN, Ala., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—revealed that it's now selling at Clear Springs, a new community in Lincoln, AL with affordable and quality new homes from the company's Century Complete brand. Home to the Talladega Superspeedway and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, Lincoln boasts small-town charm with access to modern amenities, boutique stores, restaurants and more in Talladega County. The city also provides convenient proximity to Birmingham.

New homes are currently available to purchase online from the low $200s. Buyers will appreciate an inspired lineup featuring some of Century Complete's most popular single- and two-story floor plans, offering contemporary open-concept layouts, flex spaces, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and more.

Learn more about Clear Springs and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/ClearSprings.

"We're proud to bring Century Complete's quality and affordable new homes to Lincoln, expanding our offerings to homebuyers in the growing Birmingham metro," said Greg Huff, president of Century Complete. "With the community's convenient location and flexible open-concept layouts available through our streamlined online homebuying process, we're making it easier than ever for area homebuyers to find the right new home fit."

More About Clear Springs
Now selling from the low $200s!

  • Five open-concept floor plans
  • Single- and two-story homes
  • Up to four bedrooms, up to three bathrooms, 2-bay garages
  • 1,416 to 2,014 square feet
  • Open-concept layouts with flex space
  • Stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinets and more included
  • Exceptional location exuding small-town charm and offering quick access to Birmingham

Location:
Clear Springs Road
Lincoln, AL 35096
659.209.4640

VISIT OUR BIRMINGHAM AREA SALES STUDIO!

While our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.

1483 Gadsden Highway, Unit 128
Trussville, AL 35235
659.209.4640

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Alabama.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

