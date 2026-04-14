Century Complete Reveals New Homes Coming Soon to Hartwell, GA

Top national homebuilder bringing affordable new construction to charming lakefront city

HARTWELL, Ga., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—revealed that Woodlake Landing, a new community from the Company's Century Complete brand, is coming soon to Hartwell, Georgia, featuring modern and affordable single-family homes from the $280s in a charming location minutes from Lake Hartwell.

Join the interest list and learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/WoodlakeLandingGA.

Roanoke Plan Rendering | New Construction Homes in Hartwell, GA | Woodlake Landing by Century Complete Beaumont Plan Rendering | New Homes in Hartwell, GA | Woodlake Landing by Century Complete

"Homebuyers today are looking for more than just a home; they're looking for a lifestyle," said Regional President Cliff Niederpruem. "Hartwell is a hidden gem that delivers a rare combination of natural beauty, community and affordability. Woodlake Landing will have limited homesites, so now is the time to join our interest list and be one of the first to find out as homes are released."

Located northeast of Atlanta and Athens near Interstate 85, Woodlake Landing provides a tranquil but connected location with easy access to Anderson and Greenville. The community is minutes from attractions like historic downtown Hartwell, Hart County Botanical Garden, and Lake Hartwell, offering 960 miles of shoreline with top-tier fishing and waterfront activities.

WOODLAKE LANDING | HARTWELL, GA

Coming soon from the $280s

Single-family homes minutes from Lake Hartwell

One-story floor plans with open-concept layouts

Up to 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1,773 square feet

2-bay garages

Quartz countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, LG® stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and more included

Convenient proximity to I-85

Quick commute to Anderson and Greenville

Less than three miles from elementary, middle, and high schools

Location:

132 Woodlake Landing

Hartwell, GA 30643

678.540.1595

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Georgia East Studio

3633 Chamblee Tucker Road, Suite A

Atlanta, GA 30341

678.540.1595

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Georgia, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.