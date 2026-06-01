Century Complete Reveals New Homes Coming Soon to Radcliff, KY

News provided byCentury Communities, Inc.
Jun 01, 2026, 14:43 ET
New neighborhood near Fort Knox and Louisville to offer quality one- and two-story new homes
RADCLIFF, Ky., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that the Company's Century Complete brand will soon release new homes at Hidden Ridge, a new community in Radcliff, KY offering convenient access to employment, recreation, and entertainment throughout the greater Louisville area. The community's grand opening is projected for the end of June.
Join the interest list for early pricing and inventory updates at www.CenturyCommunities.com/HiddenRidgeKY.
"Hidden Ridge offers our signature modern layouts and included features at an attainable price point," said Regional President Steve Karhnak. "With a convenient location near Fort Knox and all that the greater Louisville area has to offer, plus a streamlined online homebuying experience, this community is designed to meet the needs of today's buyers. Our Grand Opening is coming at the end of June. "
Offering open layouts, up to 2,014 square feet and up to four bedrooms, one- and two-story floor plans at Hidden Ridge boast desirable included features such as LG® stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, Kohler® fixtures and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Select homesites will also offer walkout basements.
HIDDEN RIDGE | RADCLIFF, KY
Coming soon from the mid $200s
- One- and two-story floor plans
- Up to 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,014 square feet
- Versatile living spaces like gamerooms and flex rooms
- Open-concept layouts, owner's suites with walk-in closets and attached baths, main-floor owner's suites (per plan), great rooms, and upstairs laundry rooms
- Walkout basements and covered decks (select homesites)
- Quartz countertops, LG® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® brand fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and more included
- 2-bay garages
- Close proximity to attractions like Freeman Lake Park, General George Patton Museum of Leadership, and Bernheim Forest and Arboretum
- Quick access to local schools
Location:
Skyline Drive & S. Woodland Drive
Radcliff, KY 40160
812.850.3217
MORE HOMES IN THE AREA
Other new home opportunities in Hardin County from Century Complete are also available at Arlington Center in Radcliff, with additional opportunities available at The Landings in Vine Grove.
VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO
While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.
Louisville Studio
361 Quartermaster Court
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
812.850.3213
THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING
Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Kentucky, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.
How it works:
- Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
- Click "Buy Now" on any available home
- Fill out a quick Buy Online form
- Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
- Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
Share this article