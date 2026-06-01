Century Complete Reveals New Homes Coming Soon to Radcliff, KY

New neighborhood near Fort Knox and Louisville to offer quality one- and two-story new homes

RADCLIFF, Ky., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that the Company's Century Complete brand will soon release new homes at Hidden Ridge, a new community in Radcliff, KY offering convenient access to employment, recreation, and entertainment throughout the greater Louisville area. The community's grand opening is projected for the end of June.

Essex Plan Exterior Rendering | New Construction Homes in Radcliff, KY | Hidden Ridge by Century Complete Beaumont Plan Exterior Rendering | New Homes Near Louisville, KY | Hidden Ridge by Century Complete

Join the interest list for early pricing and inventory updates at www.CenturyCommunities.com/HiddenRidgeKY.

"Hidden Ridge offers our signature modern layouts and included features at an attainable price point," said Regional President Steve Karhnak. "With a convenient location near Fort Knox and all that the greater Louisville area has to offer, plus a streamlined online homebuying experience, this community is designed to meet the needs of today's buyers. Our Grand Opening is coming at the end of June. "

Offering open layouts, up to 2,014 square feet and up to four bedrooms, one- and two-story floor plans at Hidden Ridge boast desirable included features such as LG® stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, Kohler® fixtures and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Select homesites will also offer walkout basements.

HIDDEN RIDGE | RADCLIFF, KY

Coming soon from the mid $200s

One- and two-story floor plans

Up to 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,014 square feet

Versatile living spaces like gamerooms and flex rooms

Open-concept layouts, owner's suites with walk-in closets and attached baths, main-floor owner's suites (per plan), great rooms, and upstairs laundry rooms

Walkout basements and covered decks (select homesites)

Quartz countertops, LG ® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler ® brand fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and more included

stainless-steel appliances, Kohler brand fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and more included 2-bay garages

Close proximity to attractions like Freeman Lake Park, General George Patton Museum of Leadership, and Bernheim Forest and Arboretum

Quick access to local schools

Location:

Skyline Drive & S. Woodland Drive

Radcliff, KY 40160

812.850.3217

MORE HOMES IN THE AREA

Other new home opportunities in Hardin County from Century Complete are also available at Arlington Center in Radcliff, with additional opportunities available at The Landings in Vine Grove.

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Louisville Studio

361 Quartermaster Court

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

812.850.3213

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Kentucky, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.