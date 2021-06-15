Century Fasteners Corp. - Joseph P. Brock, Hired

ELMHURST, N.Y., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) has hired fastener industry sales professional Joseph P. Brock as the Northeast Regional Sales Manager.

About Joseph P. Brock

Joseph P. Brock brings over 30 years of sales and management experience in the aerospace fastening industry. Experience includes account relationship management, contract negotiations, sales strategies, supplier relationships and inventory management techniques. Joseph has had outstanding success in developing key aerospace accounts throughout North America. As the Northeast Regional Sales Manager, Joseph will be responsible for major account development, sales growth and customer relationships within the Century Fasteners Northeast region.

Joseph is a graduate of William Paterson University, Wayne, NJ and is Six Sigma/UTC Quality trained.

The Northeast Regional Sales Manager, reports to the Director of Sales, David Clark.



About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and non-fastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

