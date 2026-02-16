Dan Williams Promoted to Century Fasteners Corp. - General Manager, Operations

Dan Williams brings 34 years of fastener industry experience and has been an integral part of Century Fasteners Corp. since 1996, serving successfully as both Account Manager and Branch Manager.

ELMHURST, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) is pleased to announce the promotion of Dan Williams, an experienced fastener industry professional and valued long-term employee, to the position of General Manager of Operations.

About Dan Williams

Dan Williams brings 34 years of fastener industry experience and has been an integral part of Century Fasteners since 1996, serving successfully as both Account Manager and Branch Manager. He played a key role in branch consolidation initiatives and was pivotal in supporting Century Fasteners' attainment of AS and ISO quality certifications. Committed to continuous improvement, Dan offers extensive expertise in sales, inventory management systems, quality assurance certifications, customer relationship development, and technical operations. In his capacity as General Manager of Operations, Dan will be responsible for overseeing all facility operations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The General Manager, Operations, reports to the Managing Director, James Harding.

About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and consumable products to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. Founded in 1955, the ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

Visit online to learn about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners Corp. https://www.centuryfasteners.com/

Media contact:

John Ringold

Director of Marketing

Century Fasteners Corp.

[email protected]

www.centuryfasteners.com

Contact:

***@optonline.net

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13127769

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Century Fasteners Corp.