Century Fasteners Corp. - Michelle Olson, Hired

Michelle Olson hired as Century Fasteners Corp. – Strategic Sourcing Manager

ELMHURST, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) has hired fastener industry sourcing and purchasing expert Michelle Olson, as the Strategic Sourcing Manager.

About Michelle Olson

Michelle Olson joins the Century team with over 30 years of sales, sourcing and purchasing experience in the commercial, industrial, electronics, medical, and MRO industry. Experience includes the development of purchasing strategies, contract negotiations, supplier relationship development, and domestic and overseas sourcing strategies. As the Strategic Sourcing Manager, Michelle will be responsible for developing a new corporate sourcing strategy, implementing supplier growth incentive agreements, and collaborating with the Sales staff on major bid opportunities.

The Strategic Sourcing Manager reports to the Director of Purchasing, Gene Fedrick.

About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and non-fastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

Visit us online to learn about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners Corp. www.CenturyFasteners.com.

