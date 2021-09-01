Century Fasteners Corp. - Paul Oakeson, Hired

ELMHURST, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) has hired fastener and electronic components expert Paul Oakeson as the Upper-Midwest Regional Sales Manager.

About Paul Oakeson

Paul Oakeson brings 30 years of aerospace fastening and electronic components experience to the Century Fasteners team. Paul has vast industry experience including product applications, quality control programs, engineering and manufacturing supplier relationships and cost saving inventory management programs. As the Upper-Midwest Regional Sales Manager, Paul will be responsible for customer relationships, account development and sales growth within the Century Fasteners Upper-Midwest region. (Regional Coverage)



Paul is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh. Bachelor's Degree - Marketing



The Upper-Midwest Regional Sales Manager, reports to the Corporate Director of Sales, David Clark.



About Century Fasteners Corp.



Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and non-fastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

