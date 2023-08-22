Century Fasteners Corp. Exhibiting at the RE+ Solar Show

Century Fasteners Corp. Showcased at the RE+ Solar Show, Las Vegas, NV - September 11th – 14th, 2023.

ELMHURST, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. is exhibiting at the RE+ Solar Show, located at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Ceasars Forum, September 11-14, 2023. Booth #13103

For more info about the Event, please go to: RE+ Solar Show

Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) stocks and distributes a broad selection of products for the Solar industry, and is an authorized distributor for Heyco Products, (www.Heyco.com) a leading manufacturer of products for the solar power industry.

In addition, Century Fasteners is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace products. (www.CherryAerospace.com). Making world-class manufacturers like Heyco and Cherry Aerospace more broadly available to distributors and OEMs expands Century's existing services to the manufacturing community by enabling the company to provide deeper bill of material coverage to complement its product offering.

About Century Fasteners

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and nonfastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS Registered company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions.

For all Solar industry and Cherry Aerospace product quotes, email requirements to our sales department at [email protected]. To learn more about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners Corp., visit us online at www.CenturyFasteners.com.

About Heyco Products

Founded in 1926 and acquired by PennEngineering in 2016, Heyco Products offers decades of experience in the design and manufacture of molded wire protection products and stamped electrical components to meet demanding customer application requirements. Their unique, in-house ability to offer customers the latest design and prototyping technology along with years of high-volume manufacturing experience is their way of turning challenging "just-in-time" manufacturing deadlines into production realities. (www.Heyco.com)

Media contact:

John Ringold
Century Fasteners Corp. / Director of Marketing
800-221-0769
[email protected]

SOURCE Century Fasteners Corp.

