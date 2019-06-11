Century Fasteners Corp. Will Attend 2019 Paris Air Show

ELMHURST, N.Y., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) confirms that it will attend the 53th edition of the International Paris Air Show on June 17-23, 2019 to promote its extensive portfolio of products and services.

Century's expanding portfolio of aerospace products -- which now includes Cherry Aerospace -- greatly enhances its unique ability to sell deep into the bills of material for OEM's and to support them with flexible inventory management programs.

For more than 100 years, the International Paris Air Show, held at le Bourget Exhibition Center, Paris-le Bourget Airport, France, is the world's oldest and largest aviation show, as well as one of the aerospace industry's major networking events. Open to both professionals and the general public, the event showcases the latest technological innovations in the field, and stimulates great interest in aviation careers. For more information, visit Paris-Air-Show.com

About Century Fasteners:

Century Fasteners Corp. is an ISO9001: 2015 and AS9100D certified company and a Master Distributor of fastener and non-fastener products, which include aerospace, military, commercial, and electronic components. Century Fasteners stocks over 100,000 parts and provides a wide range of cost saving value-added programs that include VMI In-Plant Store Services, Supply Chain Management, Custom Kitting and Packaging Capabilities, Additive Manufacturing (AM), 3D Printing and Engineering Services.

Call toll-free: 1-855-331-4445

Or send inquiries to: aerospacesales@centuryfasteners.com

Visit www.CenturyFasteners.com to learn more.

