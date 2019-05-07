CenturyLink Positioned in Visionaries Quadrant in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide

MONROE, La., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global network services provider CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) is positioned in the Visionaries quadrant of the April 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide. The report evaluated 14 managed security service providers on the completeness of their vision and their ability to execute.

Read the April 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide: http://www.gartner.com/reprints/caroline-adams-flex-reprints?id=1-6MRLGPG&ct=190506&st=sb.

"Given the pressures our global customers face when it comes to protecting digital business, CenturyLink is committed to delivering integrated solutions that simplify the security experience," said Chris Smith, vice president of global security services for CenturyLink. "In our view, to be positioned in the Visionaries quadrant is a reflection of our strategy to leverage one of the world's largest IP backbones and the insights of our threat research and operations arm, Black Lotus Labs, to transform the network into a threat sensor with the power to prevent, detect and respond to the threats our customers face now and in the future."

Key Facts

The Magic Quadrant assesses the global managed security services market and the ability of providers to deliver managed security services defined as "remote 24/7 monitoring of security events and security-related data sources; the administration of IT security technologies and the delivery of security operation capabilities via shared services from remote security operations centers (SOCs); not through on-site personnel nor remote services delivered on a one-to-one basis to a single customer."

About providers in the Visionaries quadrant: "Companies in the Visionaries quadrant have demonstrated the ability to turn a strong focus on managed security into high-quality service offerings for the MSS market. These service providers are often strong contenders for enterprises that require access to and support for "cutting edge" technology, flexible service delivery options and strong customer service. MSSPs in the Visionaries quadrant have less market coverage compared with vendors in the Leaders quadrant." (Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide, Toby Bussa, Kelly Kavanagh, Sid Deshpande, Pete Shoard , 2 May 2019 .)

Additional Resources

Learn about Black Lotus Labs, CenturyLink's threat research and operations division: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8238355-centurylink-black-lotus-labs/.

Explore CenturyLink's expanded global SOC footprint: http://news.centurylink.com/2019-01-16-CenturyLink-Adds-Singapore-to-Global-Security-Operations-Center-Footprint.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

