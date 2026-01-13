CEO Angela Roberts Joins U.S. Money Reserve President Philip N. Diehl to Celebrate the Opening of New Corporate Headquarters in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve, one of the nation's largest precious metals distributors, today announces the official opening of its new corporate headquarters in Austin, Texas. The celebration was formally marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by U.S. Money Reserve's Chief Executive Officer, Angela Roberts; Philip N. Diehl, President of U.S. Money Reserve; and Edmund C. Moy, Senior IRA Strategist at U.S. Money Reserve.

The announcement follows the company's recent recognition as the #1 Ranked Precious Metals Dealer*, honored for its strong growth and leadership in the precious metals IRA space. As U.S. Money Reserve enters its 25th year, its new headquarters represents a major expansion for the organization, enabling new growth in its workforce in 2026, strengthening the company's national footprint, and supporting the continued enhancement of its service offerings.

"Our new headquarters allows us to expand our highly trained team, broaden our product offerings, and deepen our customer education capabilities, all to meet our clients' unprecedented demand for precious metals," said Philip N. Diehl, President of U.S. Money Reserve and 35th Director of the U.S. Mint. "Americans face a host of new risks and opportunities that traditional portfolio allocations often overlook. This expansion allows us to better serve our clients in protecting and growing their wealth with precious metals."

"Everyone deserves access to financial security, and an opportunity to build and protect wealth for themselves and their families," said Angela Roberts, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve. "Today marks an important milestone for us as we begin the next chapter of our company's growth here in Austin, and reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering Americans with the tools and expertise they need to make confident decisions about their financial futures."

"As long-term trends for gold continue upward, interest in adding precious metals to IRAs is growing nationwide," said Edmund C. Moy, Senior IRA Strategist for U.S. Money Reserve and 38th Director of the U.S. Mint. "This new headquarters is more than just a building; it's a representation of our commitment to helping more Americans pursue stability and growth in their retirement portfolios, by diversifying into IRAs that allow them to include precious metals."

"There has never been a more important time for Americans, especially those nearing retirement, to take control of their financial future," said Brad Chastain, Managing Director, Global Head of Research at U.S. Money Reserve. "As the global landscape grows more uncertain and long-standing assumptions are challenged, central banks and governments are increasingly turning to precious metals for stability, and customers are following suit. Our expansion ensures we can support more individuals in protecting their savings with trusted, long-term solutions."

*Based on new IRA accounts opened and funded, 2024 and 2025 at Equity Trust.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is widely known as one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products. Since its founding in 2001, the company has expanded its expertise to include precious metals IRAs and has guided more than one million clients seeking to diversify their portfolios with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Houston, Texas.

