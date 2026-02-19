U.S. Money Reserve Achieves Another Year of Accreditation from Better Business Bureau

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve, one of the nation's largest private distributors of precious metals, is honored to be accredited for another year by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting standards that uphold responsible business practices. The company also maintains an A+ rating, the BBB's highest designation for business integrity, transparency, and customer trust.

BBB accreditation is awarded to companies that demonstrate adherence to the organization's high standard for ethical business practices, transparent customer communication, and a proven history of reliability.

"Our continued BBB accreditation reflects the responsibility we take seriously to earn and maintain our customers' trust," said Angela Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Money Reserve. "We are committed to delivering dependable service, high-quality products, and financial education tools that empowers our clients to make informed decisions."

"U.S. Money Reserve leads with a customer-centric approach, ensuring that every client is equipped with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions about their financial future," said Philip Diehl, President of U.S. Money Reserve. "When it comes to precious metals, those decisions carry real weight, which is why we focus on clear education, disciplined guidance, and a level of transparency that allows our clients to act with certainty."

"Accreditation from the Better Business Bureau reflects the rigorous standard of quality we apply to our customer service and the products we offer," said John Rothans, Chief Procurement Officer at U.S. Money Reserve. "Our approach goes beyond meeting expectations, and this consistent recognition underscores our commitment to ensuring every precious metals product we deliver earns the trust placed in us."

BBB accreditation signifies that a business has met BBB's Standards for Trust by demonstrating a dedication to quality and accountability and does not constitute an endorsement of products or services.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is widely known as one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products.

Since its founding in 2001, the company has expanded its expertise to include precious metals IRAs and has guided more than one million clients seeking to diversify their portfolios with physical precious metals. In 2025, U.S. Money Reserve was named as the #1 Precious Metals Distributor by Equity Trust Company based on newly opened accounts in 2024 and 2025.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the market knowledge to help clients select products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior service, with the goal of establishing long-term relationships with each and every one of its clients. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Houston, Texas.

Learn more at https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/ , watch videos on U.S. Money Reserve's YouTube page, like U.S. Money Reserve on Instagram and Facebook, connect with us on LinkedIn, and follow us on X @USMoneyReserve.

Media Contact

Davis MacMillan

RF|Binder

[email protected]

212-994-7509

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve