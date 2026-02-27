U.S. Money Reserve President and Former Mint Director Philip N. Diehl Attends Induction Ceremony for Paul Hollis as the 41st United States Mint Director

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Money Reserve, one of the nation's largest private distributors of physical precious metals, today announced that company president and 35th Director of the U.S. Mint, Philip N. Diehl, attended the ceremonial swearing-in of Paul Hollis as the 41st Director of the United States Mint in Washington, D.C.

Photo Courtesy United States Mint. The appearance of United States Mint Visual Information does not imply or constitute endorsement by the United States Mint.

Director Hollis, who was nominated by President Donald J. Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on December 18, brings an unprecedented depth of hobbyist and professional numismatic experience to the position. Hollis has spent more than 30 years as a professional numismatist. His background includes service on the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and the Numismatic Literary Guild, as well as a distinguished career in public service as a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives from 2012 to 2024.

"Witnessing the swearing-in of my friend Paul Hollis was a great privilege," said Diehl. "As a former Director of the Mint, I understand the unique responsibilities of this office. Being led by someone with such a deep-rooted appreciation for the 234-year history and the craftsmanship of American coinage is a very positive development for the institution. And Paul's background as a lifelong collector and numismatist gives him a valuable perspective that will serve the Mint and the collecting and investing communities well."

Following the ceremony, Hollis is set to lead the Mint's design, production, and sales of circulating, numismatic, and bullion coins and medals. U.S. Money Reserve joins the numismatic community in welcoming a Mint Director who fundamentally understands the perspectives of both American coin collectors and those seeking to benefit from the diversification and wealth protection benefits of physical precious metals.

