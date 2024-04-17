CEO Coaching International Clients Grow Profit at 5X the National Average

MIAMI, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce its clients' outstanding 2023 performance results.

Clients who have worked with CEO Coaching International for at least two years have reported an average revenue CAGR of 31% (2.6X the U.S. average of 12.04%) and an average EBITDA CAGR of 52.3% (more than 5X the U.S. average of 10%). The U.S. averages data was published in January by the NYU Stern School of Business.

Clients who have worked with CEO Coaching International for at least two years have reported an average revenue CAGR of 31% (2.6X the U.S. average of 12.04%) and an average EBITDA CAGR of 52.3% (more than 5X the U.S. average of 10%).

CEO Coaching International Founding Partner and CEO Mark Moses points out that one of the most notable aspects of the data is that the national average CAGR decreased from 17% in 2022 down to 10% in 2023, while CEO Coaching International clients have remained steady at 52.3% in 2023 vs. 53.5% in 2022.

"Congratulations to our clients for achieving extraordinary growth even amidst challenging market conditions," says Moses. "These terrific results underscore the value of enlisting a seasoned CEO coach and following a proven system when navigating turbulent waters and steering a company towards success."

CEO Coaching International's 500+ clients include companies ranging in size from startups to multi-billion-dollar corporations and together represent over $60.4 billion in revenue, $6 billion in EBITDA, and more than 163,000 employees.

The firm has facilitated over 81 client exits worth over $17.7 billion since its founding. These remarkable results can be attributed to the firm's proven methodology, as published in the WSJ bestselling book, Making BIG Happen, as well as the collective wisdom of the firm's 50+ world-class coaches who are all seasoned former CEOs, Founders, and Presidents who have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion.

In celebration of these tremendous performance results, CEO Coaching International has created a special offer for CEOs to enjoy a complimentary month of coaching to kickstart their journey to 5X growth. Get started by visiting: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/contact/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 3,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 53.5% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average, and a revenue CAGR of 26.2%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

SOURCE CEO Coaching International