CEO Coaching International Invests BIG in AI with Appointment of Former TaskUs CIO Curt Gooden as Chief AI Officer

MIAMI, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is proud to announce the appointment of Curt Gooden as its first-ever Chief AI Officer.

In this newly created role, Gooden will help CEOs define and realize their AI vision and meaningfully integrate AI into their business strategy and operations by leading "CEO AI Roadmap" workshops. He will also help steer CEO Coaching International's AI strategy.

Curt Gooden, Chief AI Officer at CEO Coaching International

Gooden is an accomplished C-Suite IT executive with over two decades of exceptional leadership and innovation in the Information Technology sector. His areas of expertise include automation, cybersecurity, digital transformation through AI and ML, and IT architecture. His CIO tenure at international corporations such as TaskUs and Everise, along with pivotal roles at Intrawest, TTEC, Aegis, and SOURCECORP, has solidified his reputation as a leader in the field.

"It is crucial for CEOs to get a handle on AI now in order to thrive well into the future," said CEO Coaching International Founding Partner and CEO Mark Moses. "Investing in a world-class Chief AI Officer like Curt, who will be completely dedicated to this effort at our own firm as well for our clients, is the vital next step in helping our clients achieve extraordinary growth and Make BIG Happen in a rapidly changing business landscape."

"I am excited to join CEO Coaching International as the Chief AI Officer, especially at such a pivotal technological moment," said Gooden. "This role represents a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between AI innovation and executive leadership. I aim to empower CEOs and their teams with the strategic tools and insights they need to confidently leverage AI for unprecedented growth and efficiency. I'm honored to play a role in demystifying AI and unlocking its transformative potential for businesses around the globe. At CEO Coaching International, we're not just adapting to the future but actively shaping it."

As a current faculty member at the Vjal Institute of Artificial Intelligence, Gooden contributes to the education of future IT leaders, emphasizing the importance and potential applications of AI.

Gooden is a graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in Business Administration and Information Systems.

