CEO Coaching International Congratulates Client CBC Federal Credit Union for 'Best Credit Unions to Work For' and 'Central Coast Best Places to Work' Accolades

News provided by

CEO Coaching International

16 Oct, 2023, 08:35 ET

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to congratulate its client, CBC Federal Credit Union and CEO Rick Weber, for their recent accolades, including being named one of the 2023 "Best Credit Unions to Work For" by American Banker and "Central Coast Best Places to Work" by Pacific Coast Business Times.

CEO Coaching International is pleased to congratulate its client, CBC Federal Credit Union and CEO Rick Weber, for their recent accolades.
American Banker ranked CBC 12th in the category of "Best Credit Unions to Work For with $500M to $1B of assets." According to American Banker's website, "The 70 honorees for this year's Best Credit Unions to Work For demonstrated the importance of leadership, communication, and career development.

"Those that made the list were selected through two different surveys with the help of Best Companies Group. The first survey examines employee satisfaction and covers eight areas, including leadership and planning, corporate culture and communication, and overall engagement … The second survey evaluates the benefits and policies of each credit union, including deciding factors such as cost-free telehealth visits, volunteer days with local nonprofit organizations, and employee appreciation events."

CBC was also featured in a recent Pacific Coast Business Times article about the "Central Coast Best Places to Work." In the article, CBC employee Kat Rosene said, "I've always enjoyed the culture, the core values, the team, our involvement with the community." Michelle Hinshon, the credit union's chief people officer, said, "This is my first experience working for an organization that is devoted to cultivating a positive, rich culture before everything else."

"Congratulations to Rick Weber and the team at CBC Federal Credit Union on this well-deserved recognition," said Sheldon Harris, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International. "Having worked closely with CBC for several years, I have seen first-hand how much they care about their employees and are dedicated to building a people-first culture. It is no surprise that they are being recognized by top publications as a stand-out credit union and best place to work." 

For more information about CBC Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.cbcfcu.org/. For more information about CEO Coaching International or to connect with a coach, visit https://ceocoachinginternational.com/contact/.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 3,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 53.5% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average, and a revenue CAGR of 26.2%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

SOURCE CEO Coaching International

