CEO Coaching International Hosts 425 Visionary Leaders in Miami Beach for Transformative 2024 Make BIG Happen Summit; Unveils Insights on AI, Longevity, and Exponential Business Growth

CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, once again raised the bar for leadership summits with the unparalleled success of this past weekend's 2024 Make BIG Happen Summit. Held at the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, FL, this exclusive event brought together a record-breaking 425 distinguished CEOs and leaders for two days of groundbreaking sessions focused AI, longevity, and navigating business growth.

The 2024 Make BIG Happen Summit featured several preeminent speakers on AI, including Peter Diamandis, one of Fortune's 50 Greatest Leaders in the world.

Several preeminent speakers on AI, including Peter Diamandis, one of Fortune's 50 Greatest Leaders in the world, and Rajeev Kapur, author of "AI Made Simple," emphasized the need for CEOs to embrace AI now or face replacement. Diamandis succinctly stated: "There will be two kinds of companies at the end of this decade…those who are fully utilizing AI, and those who are out of business."

Health, resilience, and longevity were other key themes discussed at the conference, with self-made billionaire and Discovery Channel star Glenn Stearns captivating the audience with his stories of maneuvering his business empire through challenging times with integrity and grit. His simple philosophy to stay resilient: "This too shall pass."

Additional speakers such as wellness experts Adam Sud and Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe reinforced the importance of meaningful relationships to your overall well-being. Investing in being connected to your family, friends, and business associates will pay dividends to helping you live longer and healthier.

"Thank you to our community members, strategic partners, staff, and speakers for our BIGGEST and most energizing gathering yet," said Mark Moses, CEO Coaching International CEO and Founding Partner. "There's nothing more powerful than being in the room with some of the boldest and most courageous leaders on the planet."

Attendees raved about the value the Summit brought to their lives. Colin Potts, COO at Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, revealed: "Attending the Make BIG Happen Summit in Miami Beach, Florida, was an extraordinary experience—and, frankly, it was life-changing. I have never participated in a conference that provided a 70,000-foot perspective of business and personal health, wellness, and longevity. The speakers inspired me personally on so many levels."

Saman Samii, Global Private Wealth Advisor at UBS, added: "The Summit was nothing short of transformative - highlighting the power of collaboration and world-class coaching for CEOs. Grateful for the opportunity to learn, grow, and being part of this special community. Most importantly, lifelong new friendships were formed."

Thank you to the sponsors who contributed to the Summit's resounding success: AccountingDepartment.com, Carson Wealth, ECS Middle Marketing Debt Advisors, GOTeam, HireBetter, Ironside, M3 Networks, MatrixPoint, Moss Adams, Preferred CFO, Premier M&A Advisors, Red Banyan, STS Capital Partners, The Presser Law Firm, Trainual, UBS, VisionLink, WaterStone Human Capital, and Wild Health.

Looking ahead, CEO Coaching International promises to elevate the benchmark once again when it hosts the 2025 Make BIG Happen Summit on April 25 – 27, 2025 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, FL.

