CEO Coaching International Congratulates Clients Awarded Spots on the Inc. 500/5000 lists

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm coaching over 190 of the world's top growth-focused entrepreneurs, is proud to congratulate all of our clients on the Inc. 500/5000 lists. This annual list ranks the country's top 500/5000 fastest-growing private companies and ranks them according to percentage revenue growth over a four-year period.

#449 Midway Dental Supply

Midway Dental distributes dental supplies for individual dentists and dental clinics. Midway Dental has been named to the Inc. 500/5000 list for the fourth year in a row with an astonishing three-year growth of 1,013% and nearly doubled their revenue over last year to $74.3M.

#1072 SANTE Realty Investments

SANTE Realty Investments offers commercial real estate investment opportunities. This is SANTE's fourth year on the Inc 5000 list. They have experienced 391% growth over the last three years.

#1115 TaskUs

TaskUs provides omni-channel customer care and back-office support. Their work with venture backed companies looking to grow at an exponential rate are why TaskUs has appeared on the Inc. 500/5000 for the 7th consecutive year. Over the past three years, TaskUs has experienced a growth rate of 374% and had a 2018 revenue of over $254M.

#1203 BKM Capital Partners

BKM Capital Partners acquires multi-tenant light industrial business parks and creates value through strategic upgrades, hands-on management, and adaptive repositioning. This is BKM Capital Partners first year on the Inc 5000 list, having grown 342% over the last three years.

#1206 Lima One Capital

Lima One Capital provides mortgage loan programs for real estate investors. This is Lima One Capital's first year on the Inc 5000 list, having grown 339% over the last three years. They are also the third fastest growing private company in South Carolina.

#1711 Need Supply

Need Supply offers popular clothing, shoes, accessories, and home items mainly for the Gen Z and Millennial age groups. Need Supply is appearing on the Inc. 5000 list for the second time with a three-year growth of 238%.

#2737 Threat Tec

Threat Tec offers threat intelligence support services and more to federal government agencies. This is Threat Tec's first appearance the Inc. 5000 list with 140% growth over three years.

#3238 Johnson Consulting Group

Johnson Consulting Group specializes in a wide range of business services to funeral homes and cemeteries, including business valuations, mergers and acquisitions, accounting, and loan sourcing. This is their second appearance on the Inc. 500/5000 list and the last three years has seen them grow by 112%.

#3450 Carson Group

The Carson Group offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. This is their third time appearing on the Inc. 5000 list with a three-year growth rate of 102% and a 2018 revenue of over $95M.

#3652 Certent

Certent helps companies manage how they track grants, expenses and stock awards through internet-based software. Certent has been included in the Inc. 500/5000 list for an impressive eight times. They have grown 95% in the last three years.

#3821 Percepture

Percepture specializes in the development, execution, and measurement of sales-focused and brand-building media and social communications campaigns for business-to-business, experiential, and consumer organizations. This is the third consecutive time Percepture has appeared on the Inc. 500/5000 list and have grown their revenue 87% over the last three years.

#3976 Culmen International

Culmen International assists the U.S. government and private industry with the execution of international security initiatives, providing advisory services, program management support and acquisition, logistics, and training services. Culmen International has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list an amazing eight times prior and have grown 82%.

CEO Coaching International is also honored to have been awarded a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year in a row, ranking at #2250 with a three-year growth rate of 179%. It is CEO Coaching International's relentless focus on their client's growth that has lead them to be included in this list.

All of our clients have demonstrated outstanding performance and are significant contributors to the national business landscape. At CEO Coaching International, we are honored to provide innovative, client-centric solutions that enable high growth businesses like these to excel.

