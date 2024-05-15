Three-time Multinational Luxury Goods and Start-up CEO Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Jonathan Seliger as its newest Partner and Coach.

Jonathan Seliger, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International.

Seliger is an accomplished Chief Executive Officer, Senior Advisor, and Investor with over 30 years of experience. Having lived and worked in Asia for the last 30 years, Seliger built a successful career as a regional CEO with multinational luxury retail groups before taking the helm at a PE-backed start-up that exited to a high-profile strategic. His areas of expertise are in scaling high-growth brands and businesses, strategy, operations, digitization, and business development.

As the Managing Director at Richemont Asia Pacific, Seliger ran the Alfred Dunhill brand, where he more than doubled revenue (55% CAGR) and increased unaided brand awareness to over 75%, making Dunhill one of the most recognized and successful men's luxury brands in Asia.

Seliger also served as the President & CEO of Coach in China, where he oversaw the brand's rapid expansion. Under his leadership, revenue grew 10X, and he more than doubled market share to make Coach one of the largest and most profitable premium accessories brands in China.

Seliger then served as the CEO of start-up company naked Hub, raising two rounds of funding from PE, and building the Shanghai-based co-working operator from three locations in China to 50 locations across Asia in only two years to become the largest premium co-working operation in the region. In 2018 the business was acquired by WeWork, in the largest co-working transaction at the time (@$480M).

"As a deeply experienced CEO who's achieved success in both corporate and start-up environments throughout China and Asia, Jonathan is an excellent addition to our expanding team of CEO coaches," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "He is well-equipped to provide world-class one-on-one coaching to our clients and help them turn their BIG dreams into reality."

"I am thrilled to join CEO Coaching International and to have the opportunity to work with such a talented and successful group of coaches," Seliger said. "With 30 years of experience in Asia scaling brands and businesses in hyper-competitive markets, I am eager to apply my insights to U.S. and global CEOs. I look forward to combining my own business and leadership experience with CEO Coaching International's proven methodology to support our clients to grow their businesses, develop their people, and create highly productive and amazing cultures where they can attract world-class talent."

Additionally, Seliger has deep experience with large Private Equity firms, having been a Senior Advisor to TPG Capital in Asia, where he supported several transactions and drove value-creation with Portfolio Companies. He has also supported turnaround projects for firms such as Sequoia Capital.

Seliger is an active angel investor in several start-ups across Asia and North America, serves on the Advisory Board of Geneva-based Digital Luxury Group, and is an investor and NED with YouKuai Group, a leading plant-based protein business in China. He also joined the Board of Lever Style Inc., a Hong Kong main board-listed innovator in fashion supply chain digitization and sustainability.

Seliger graduated with a B.A. in Oriental Studies from the University of Pennsylvania and speaks Mandarin Chinese. He lives in the New York area with his wife and two boys, ages 14 and 9.

