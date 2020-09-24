CEO Coaching International Provides Clients Value through Powerful Weekly Virtual Networking Events on Zoom

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is proud to share that its clients have been given the opportunity to connect every week during the COVID-19 pandemic via a virtual happy hour series over Zoom called "Wine & Learn." The company has held 16 of these events to date.

Over 200 unique clients have attended, with nearly half the participants being repeat attendees and several community members attending every single session. Clients have dialed in from countries all over the world, including China, Ecuador, Mexico, New Zealand, Panama, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain and the United Kingdom. The events take place at 7:00 PM ET, allowing for participation from most clients in the Americas as well those on the other side of the globe who show up with 'tomorrow' morning's cup of coffee in hand.

The purpose of the events has been to allow participants to meet dozens of other CEOs and C-suite leaders and then unpack the issues on their minds in small breakout groups led by a Coach. As a result of the Wine & Learn series, many clients have made new connections in their own industries, begun doing business together, and formed new friendships, enabling them to have a greater sense of community during the intensely isolating pandemic.

Discussion topics have ranged from the biggest lesson learned through the crisis to innovative ways to generate more sales. At the next event, participants will be challenged to ask themselves, "What should I be doing now to maximize sales and profits for when the pandemic ends? Whether it's in two weeks or 24 months, what problems will I face, what new systems are in place and am I ready to handle every facet of my business when a vaccine becomes mainstream? How prepared am I, and would my team know what to do?"

Many clients shared positive feedback following the most recent Wine & Learn. Commented Molly Hunt, CEO of executive communications company Ty Boyd, "What a great experience last night! Thank you all for teaching me how to be better. I really look forward to continuing the conversation with each member of my discussion group. Thank you to the CEO Coaching team for organizing the event and to our Coach Don Schiavone for his energy, engagement and leadership."

"'If you're the smartest person in the room, you're in the wrong room.' When you attend a CEO Coaching International Wine & Learn you are in the right virtual room," commented Philippines-based client Fiona Kesby, CEO of GO Virtual Assistants, Inc. "Being a CEO can be isolating at the best of times, throw in quarantine and a pandemic and it magnifies this experience. Each week I leave Wine & Learn feeling inspired, have made new valuable connections, shared experiences, discovered new learnings and walked away with actionable items to help navigate the business in such unpredictable times." Fiona has attended all 16 Wine & Learn events.

Kevin Neal, CEO of data automation solutions provider P3iD Technologies, said, "I cannot say thanks enough to everyone for being so transparent to share these incredible stories and learning experiences I heard on the Wine & Learn session. In the end, we are all humans, with feelings and emotions, so if we can learn to help each other then we all benefit. Let's all work hard to Make Big Happen!"

"We have a very powerful network of amazing clients and Coaches," commented Rachel Herzog, Project Manager at CEO Coaching International overseeing the successful execution of each event. "It has been very rewarding to give our clients the opportunity each week to make new game-changing connections and learn fresh ways they can make their business stronger, healthier, and more competitive."

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 600 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 59% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

