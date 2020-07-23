CEO Coaching International Surpasses Milestone of 300 Active CEO Clients

MIAMI, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is proud to announce that it has gained its 300th active client company, a significant milestone in its rapid and steady growth over the past several years.

While the COVID-19 crisis has been a time of uncertainty for everyone, CEO Coaching International has proven to be the coaching company that CEOs everywhere trust to guide them through the challenges they're facing. The company recently announced there has been record demand for its coaching services during the pandemic.

"We came into the COVID-19 environment with such an advantage due to the mentorship and guidance provided by CEO Coaching International. What started as leadership coaching last year has turned into war time business coaching," Lauren Nicholsen, Director at Vineyard 29, recently shared. "The guidance and coaching from CEO Coaching International has been a driving force in our growth over the last year. We are looking into the future, developing our recovery plan and keeping a competitive edge in a strategic and mindful way."

"We know that CEOs everywhere are struggling to navigate through this ongoing crisis," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International, "and we are proud that our coaching team has been able to help so many companies find clarity, pivot if their revenue has been decimated, build a cash bridge to increase their cash runway, increase sales, gain the confidence to lead during these times and reach new heights through our coaching services."

Through August 31st CEO Coaching International is offering a free coaching call to CEOs of companies with average annual revenue over $5MM, no strings attached. Learn more and sign up by visiting https://ceocoachinginternational.com/crisis-2020-pr.

