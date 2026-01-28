Tech Industry Leader and Former CEO of Maxio, RocketFuel, and Percolate Joins CEO Coaching International as Partner and Coach

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Randy Wootton as its newest Partner and Coach.

Wootton is a SaaS executive, board member, and advisor with over two decades of experience leading high-growth companies through strategic inflection points and technology shifts.

Randy Wootton, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International.

In his most recent role, Wootton served as the CEO of Maxio (a billing, RevRec, and reporting platform), where he led the merger of SaaSOptics and Chargify, rebranded the business, and expanded its leadership in financial operations for over 2,200 B2B SaaS customers.

Wootton also previously led RocketFuel, one of the first AI-driven marketplaces, and Percolate (a Content Orchestration Platform acquired by Seismic), where he drove successful turnarounds and exits.

"Randy brings a powerful combination of experience scaling, turning around, and exiting SaaS and AI-driven businesses," said Randy Dewey, CEO of CEO Coaching International. "He has led through major inflection points—mergers, technology shifts, and rapid growth—and understands the real pressures CEOs face at every stage. His depth of operating experience, particularly in AI and SaaS, will be incredibly valuable to the leaders we coach as they navigate complexity and build enduring companies."

Wootton currently serves on the board of Opal, a content strategy platform, and has been advising CEOs on growth, go-to-market, and AI adoption. Specifically, he helps SaaS companies develop and operationalize AI and data strategies, leveraging his experience leading both first-generation AI companies and advising today's AI-first & Agentic-AI innovators.

"Throughout my career, I've been energized by helping teams take on complex challenges and turn them into opportunities for growth," Wootton said. "Joining CEO Coaching International allows me to bring that experience to CEOs who are navigating pivotal moments in their businesses. I'm excited to work alongside leaders around the world to help them sharpen their strategy, scale with confidence, and build companies that create lasting impact for their industries, their people, and themselves."

Wootton was recently selected to join First Wave, a private network of Service Academy graduates fostering business and civic leadership through annual gatherings, professional development, and philanthropy.

He has also been passionate about children's education throughout his career, serving on the boards of the YMCA (Embarcadero Branch, SF) and Boyer's Children's Clinic in Seattle.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Randy Wootton or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/coach/randy-wootton/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, the firm has coached more than 1,500+ CEOs and entrepreneurs across 100+ industries and 60 countries. Its coaches—former CEOs, presidents, and executives—have led businesses ranging from startups to over $10 billion, driving double-digit sales and profit growth, many culminating in eight, nine, or ten-figure exits.

Companies that have worked with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have achieved an average revenue CAGR of 25.9%, nearly 3X the U.S. average, and an average EBITDA CAGR of 39.2%, more than 4X the national benchmark.

Discover how coaching can transform your leadership journey at ceocoachinginternational.com.

SOURCE CEO Coaching International