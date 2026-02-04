Former Marsh McLennan CEO and Global Operating Leader Joins CEO Coaching International as Partner and Coach

MIAMI, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Jose Vergara as its newest Partner and Coach.

Jose Vergara, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International.

Vergara is a proven CEO, President, and growth leader with a track record of scaling complex organizations, driving profitability, and leading transformational change across public, private equity–backed, family-owned, and founder-led companies. Over the course of his career, he has helped businesses expand from tens of millions to more than $1.5 billion in sales activity while consistently improving EBITDA through disciplined execution and strong, values-driven cultures.

He has led organizations across mobile communications, insurance, professional services, financial services, and data infrastructure providers, executing major market expansions, integrating acquisitions, and designing scalable operating models that balance growth, profitability, and risk. Having lived and worked in the United States as well as in six different countries, Vergara brings global perspective and cultural fluency to his leadership approach.

"I'm pleased to welcome Jose to our team of world-class coaches," said Randy Dewey, CEO of CEO Coaching International. "He brings deep global operating leadership and a proven record of scaling performance. From leading multi-country organizations to driving dramatic EBITDA expansion and successful exits, he has consistently created value in complex environments. Our clients will benefit tremendously from his experience, discipline, and practical approach to leadership."

Vergara built and led a market-leading region within Marsh McLennan, a Fortune 500 global professional services firm, overseeing operations across 14 countries and four business units. During his tenure, he scaled regional sales volume from $100 million to $1.5 billion and expanded EBITDA margins by 1,600 basis points in five years.

Previously, at Diveo Inc., a Goldman Sachs Capital Partners portfolio company, Vergara drove a dramatic turnaround, achieving a 54x increase in EBITDA and positioning the company for IPO readiness. Earlier in his career, at SkyTel Communications, he was instrumental in the geographic expansion of the company through joint ventures and acquisitions, leading to a successful exit to Verizon Communications.

"I'm excited to join CEO Coaching International because it allows me to give back in a meaningful way, helping CEOs achieve clarity, transformational performance, and a healthier balance between leadership demands and life beyond the role," Vergara said.

In addition to his executive leadership, Vergara serves on advisory boards in companies across diverse industries such as cybersecurity, digital marketing, wealth management, consumer products, and experiential services. He is currently enrolled in the Harvard Business School Presidents' Program and is an active member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO). Jose is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Jose Vergara or another CEO Coaching International coach, visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/coach/jose-vergara/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, the firm has coached more than 1,500+ CEOs and entrepreneurs across 100+ industries and 60 countries. Its coaches—former CEOs, presidents, and executives—have led businesses ranging from startups to over $10 billion, driving double-digit sales and profit growth, many culminating in eight, nine, or ten-figure exits.

Companies that have worked with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have achieved an average revenue CAGR of 25.9%, nearly 3X the U.S. average, and an average EBITDA CAGR of 39.2%, more than 4X the national benchmark.

Discover how coaching can transform your leadership journey at ceocoachinginternational.com.

