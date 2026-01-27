CEO Coaching International Welcomes Addicus as Diamond Strategic Partner to Help Entrepreneurial Families Grow, Protect, and Transfer Wealth

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, proudly welcomes Addicus as its newest Diamond Strategic Partner. This partnership brings together two organizations deeply committed to helping CEOs not only grow their businesses but also protect, optimize, and sustain their wealth across generations.

Addicus is a premier family office specializing in comprehensive financial management services that build and protect wealth across generations. With expertise in investment banking, private equity, tax consulting, and risk management, Addicus creates tailored solutions for entrepreneurial wealth creators and families. Recognized for its inventive approach and deep financial acumen, Addicus guides clients through complex financial landscapes, uncovering unique opportunities for growth.

"As CEOs scale their companies, the financial decisions they face become more complex and more consequential," said Randy Dewey, CEO of CEO Coaching International. "Addicus brings the sophisticated family office capabilities our clients need to protect what they've built, plan for the future, and create lasting impact for their families. This partnership strengthens our ability to support CEOs at every stage of their growth journey."

"We partner with entrepreneurial families to ensure quality financial planning moves from plan to execution," said Drew Adams, Chief Enterprise Architect and Partner at Addicus. "We've seen CEO Coaching International's impact up close, and we're excited to support the community in turning strong performance into outcomes that last."

As a Diamond Strategic Partner, Addicus will bring added value to the CEO Coaching International community through exclusive client workshops, strategic benefits consultations, thought leadership content, and participation in high-impact virtual and in-person events, including the annual Make BIG Happen Summit.

To learn more about Addicus, visit https://addicusadvisors.com/.

To explore the Strategic Partner Program at CEO Coaching International, visit https://ceocoachinginternational.com/about/partners/

