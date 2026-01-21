CEO Coaching International Welcomes iSupport Worldwide as a Strategic Partner, Helping Owner-Led Companies Save, Scale, and Direct Their Own Global Teams

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to welcome iSupport Worldwide as a Diamond Strategic Partner, supporting owner-led companies in building secure, compliant, and fully directed global teams.

iSupport helps companies save, scale, and direct their own dedicated global teams in the Philippines. Through a transparent cost-plus model, clients achieve labor cost savings of up to 70% while retaining full direction over hiring, performance, and culture. iSupport helps companies offshore by building an owner-led global team model backed by real infrastructure, security, and compliance.

"For nearly a decade, iSupport has been a trusted partner to CEO Coaching International—first as a client, and now as a Strategic Partner," said Randy Dewey, CEO of CEO Coaching International. "We've seen firsthand how their owner-led global team model helps CEOs scale intelligently while maintaining control, culture, and accountability. Formalizing this partnership allows us to confidently introduce our clients to a proven solution that supports sustainable growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation."

Founded by Fred Crosetto to solve his own company's scaling challenges, iSupport grew out of the operating model used to build AMMEX. Today, AMMEX employs iSupport team members across 61 unique roles and 8 departments, and iSupport now supports 175 companies and more than 2,000 full-time employees globally. The model was built, tested, and refined inside a real operating company before being scaled to serve others.

Clients interview, select, and directly lead their team members, while iSupport delivers recruiting, HR, compliance, facilities, and IT infrastructure. With 15 full-time employees, clients receive a private, branded, dedicated suite within iSupport's 80,000 square feet of Class A office space in the Philippines—at no additional cost. Teams may operate in-office, remote, or hybrid, based on client preference.

iSupport is SOC 2, PCI, and HIPAA compliant, making the model especially compelling for healthcare, regulated industries, and private-equity-backed businesses.

"CEO Coaching International has played a meaningful role in iSupport's growth journey, making this Strategic Partnership a natural evolution of a relationship built over nearly ten years," said Crosetto, iSupport founder. "Our model—originally developed by operators to solve real scaling challenges—now supports everything from fast-growing owner-led companies to global enterprises with 100+ team members across multiple departments. We're excited to work alongside CEO Coaching International to help more leaders save meaningfully, scale deliberately, and stay in direct control of their teams from day one."

As a Diamond Strategic Partner, iSupport will bring added value to the CEO Coaching International community through exclusive client workshops, strategic benefits consultations, thought leadership content, and participation in high-impact virtual and in-person events, including the annual Make BIG Happen Summit.

To learn more about iSupport Worldwide, visit https://isupportworldwide.com/ or contact Beau Crosetto at [email protected].

To explore the Strategic Partner Program at CEO Coaching International, visit https://ceocoachinginternational.com/about/partners/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, the firm has coached more than 1,500+ CEOs and entrepreneurs across 100+ industries and 60 countries. Its coaches—former CEOs, presidents, and executives—have led businesses ranging from startups to over $10 billion, driving double-digit sales and profit growth, many culminating in eight, nine, or ten-figure exits.

Companies that have worked with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have achieved an average revenue CAGR of 25.9%, nearly 3X the U.S. average, and an average EBITDA CAGR of 39.2%, more than 4X the national benchmark.

Discover how coaching can transform your leadership journey at ceocoachinginternational.com.

