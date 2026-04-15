CEO Coaching International Welcomes Techjays as Diamond Strategic Partner, Bringing AI Reimagination to Global Leaders

MIAMI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, proudly welcomes Techjays, the AI Reimagination Company, as its newest Diamond Strategic Partner. This move signals a new frontier for how business leaders will engage with artificial intelligence and reflects the deep commitment both organizations share in helping the world's most ambitious leaders unlock its full potential.

CEO Coaching International proudly welcomes Techjays as its newest Diamond Strategic Partner. This partnership signals a new frontier for how business leaders will engage with artificial intelligence and reflects the deep commitment both organizations share in helping the world’s most ambitious leaders unlock its full potential.

"Our clients are growth-focused leaders who refuse to accept the status quo and get left behind," said Randy Dewey, CEO of CEO Coaching International. "This partnership with Techjays gives our global community of CEOs and entrepreneurs access to world-class AI expertise, equipping them not just to keep pace with change, but to be at the forefront of leading it."

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Techjays partners with CEOs, senior executives, and founders to reimagine what AI can do for their business. Outcomes-focused and operating at the technological frontier since 2020 with a team that has worked at Google scale, the company works at speed, delivering measurable productivity for clients in weeks, not months.

"We believe CEOs deserve more than incremental AI adoption. They deserve and want a complete reimagination of what's possible," said Philip Samuelraj, Founder and CEO of Techjays. "With growing emphasis in boardrooms on productivity and driving revenue, we see it as an opportunity to fundamentally transform how businesses operate and industries grow.

"Our partnership with CEO Coaching International puts AI reimagination into the hands of leaders who, with our expertise, will discover what's possible with AI and will have the power to make it real."

Through the partnership, CEO Coaching International clients will gain access to the full breadth of Techjays' AI reimagination capabilities, including:

AI Discovery and Roadmap Sessions with CEO-level process audit and AI opportunity mapping completed in one to two weeks





with CEO-level process audit and AI opportunity mapping completed in one to two weeks Experienced 200+ person AI team available for rapid deployment across the U.S. and globally





available for rapid deployment across the U.S. and globally Proof-of-concept builds delivered in under two weeks, full production in under three months





delivered in under two weeks, full production in under three months End-to-end AI Reimagination capabilities across workflows, functional departments, and organizations, conversational AI, data intelligence, voice AI, and process automation





across workflows, functional departments, and organizations, conversational AI, data intelligence, voice AI, and process automation Outcome-based pricing tied to measurable results with zero risk to the client





tied to measurable results with zero risk to the client AI education workshops for CEO and C-suite leadership teams

To learn more about Techjays, visit https://www.techjays.com/.

To explore the Strategic Partner Program at CEO Coaching International, visit https://ceocoachinginternational.com/about/partners/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, the firm has coached more than 2,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs across 100+ industries and 90 countries. Its coaches—former CEOs, presidents, and executives—have led businesses ranging from startups to over $10 billion, driving double-digit sales and profit growth, many culminating in eight, nine, or ten-figure exits.

Companies that have worked with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have achieved an average revenue CAGR of 22.8%, nearly 2X the U.S. average, and an average EBITDA CAGR of 37.5%, nearly 3X the national benchmark.

Discover how coaching can transform your leadership journey at ceocoachinginternational.com.

About Techjays

Techjays is the AI Reimagination Company, a 200-strong AI firm headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, operating across seven countries. Founded by Philip Samuelraj, the company partners with visionary CEOs and senior executives across the US and globally to reimagine what AI can do for their business and make it a reality. With 150+ projects delivered, a 97% process time reduction achieved, and platforms touching more than a billion people, Techjays operates across Manufacturing, Field Services, Construction and Engineering, Private Equity Portfolio Companies, Healthcare, Distribution and Logistics, Financial Services, and other industries.

Where AI reimagination begins. www.techjays.com

SOURCE CEO Coaching International