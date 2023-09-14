CEO has purchased shares in Vitrolife AB

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor, CEO Vitrolife AB, has acquired 19,350 shares worth 2,495,957 SEK. The total holdings of shares amount to 19,350.

The transaction will be reported to The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) according to current regulations.

"I am delighted to invest in the Vitrolife Group as I see great opportunities ahead as we strive to become the global leader in reproductive health," says Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor.

Gothenburg, September 14, 2023

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor, CEO

Contact:

Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

