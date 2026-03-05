CEO Jane Crisan Joins Board of Directors of Xcelerate Women

PORTLAND, Ore., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain, a women-led independent and growth-focused advertising agency, is proud to announce that Jane Crisan, Chief Executive Officer, has joined the Board of Directors of Xcelerate Women. The Oregon-based nonprofit is dedicated to advancing women and gender-expansive entrepreneurs by helping them overcome systemic barriers and grow their businesses.

In her new role with Xcelerate Women, Crisan will help drive the organization's mission to give women business owners the skills and confidence to grow their businesses and create economic power now. Xcelerate Women's values align closely with Rain's ethos of championing women founders and accelerating business growth in meaningful ways.

"I'm honored to join the Board of Directors of Xcelerate Women," said Jane Crisan. "This organization's dedication to removing barriers and supporting women and gender-expansive business owners mirrors Rain's own commitment to equity, community, and transformational growth, particularly with our SheScales program. I look forward to contributing to Xcelerate's impact and helping expand opportunities for entrepreneurs across Oregon."

SheScales is a marketing advisory program that helps female founders scale their businesses fearlessly, and is powered by Rain.

Crisan brings more than 30 years of experience in marketing strategy, digital innovation, analytics, and leadership. Since joining Rain in 2013, she has guided the agency's expansion, championed inclusive workplace practices, and led initiatives that connect data-driven strategy with creative solutions for client growth. Under her leadership as CEO, Rain continues to evolve its services and advocate for equitable access to opportunity.

About Rain

Rain is an independent, women-led, fully integrated and performance-minded advertising agency. We link brand strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic omnichannel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for our clients ranging from DTC fast companies and challenger brands to established brands. Clients include Humana, Shopify, Betterment, CenterWell, 1-800 Flowers, Babbel, Dr. Squatch and SKIL. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon since 1998, our agency has 250 employees nationwide.

About Xcelerate Women

Xcelerate is a transformative membership community that supports Oregon's women and gender expansive business owners on their journeys to success. Our signature Business Advising, Peer Mentorship, and Growth Education programs help women business owners gain the skills and confidence to create economic power, build generational wealth, and positively impact their communities. Since 2017, we've helped more than 2,500 women grow and scale their businesses. Join us xceleratewomen.org or follow us @xceleratewomen.

