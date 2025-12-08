Rain the Growth Agency Launches Pro Bono Creative Campaign for GlamourGals

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain the Growth Agency, the leading independent full-service advertising agency, announced today the launch of "Where Our Gals At," a touching new pro bono campaign developed in partnership with GlamourGals Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to pairing teenage girls with senior citizens for manicures, makeovers and meaningful conversations aimed to help combat loneliness and build intergenerational companionship.

The campaign is part of Purpose, Produced, an initiative from SixDegrees.org (founded by actor and philanthropist, Kevin Bacon) in partnership with Advertising Week, which matched six leading creative agencies with six nonprofit organizations to bring mission-driven storytelling to life, all pro bono.

At its heart, "Where Our Gals At" celebrates shared humanity across generations, empowering compassionate teens to uplift and celebrate isolated seniors. The campaign features a mix of creative designs including a 25-year celebration hero video, social media assets, OOH poster concepts, a sticker pack and digital storytelling assets that capture tender moments of laughter, smiles, care, and self-expression as young volunteers and older women come together, proving that sometimes the smallest gestures can make the biggest impact.

"We wanted to tell a story that feels universal but still authentic to the mission, one centered on connection, bonding, and the simple joy of feeling seen and valued," said Scott McClure, Senior Vice President, Creative, at Rain the Growth Agency. "As a female-founded agency, we were drawn to this nonprofit's mission right away. 'Where Our Gals At' is a reminder that empowerment comes in many forms and sometimes it's as simple as a conversation over a manicure."

GlamourGals hopes the campaign will spark new interest, inspire action, mobilize support to reach a wider audience and deepen community and volunteer engagement.

"The seniors we serve — as well as our teen volunteers — light up during these moments of care and conversation," said Rachel Doyle, CEO and Founder of GlamourGals. "It's not just about makeovers, it's about connection, belonging, empathy, and shared joy. This campaign captures that beautifully — seeing it come to life as we celebrate our 25th anniversary has been profoundly moving. I'm extremely honored to have been selected for this opportunity."

The collaboration between Rain the Growth Agency and GlamourGals is one of six to come out of Purpose, Produced, a first-of-its-kind initiative amplifying the work of grassroots nonprofits through access to top-tier creative talent and resources.

"At SixDegrees.org, our mission has always been to harness creativity and connection for good," said Stacy Huston, Executive Director of SixDegrees.org. "This partnership is a powerful example of how storytelling can build bridges across industries, generations, and communities and how each of us has the power to make an impact. We're excited for the world to see what this team has been working on."

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, fully integrated and performance-minded advertising agency. We link brand strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic omnichannel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for our clients ranging from DTC fast companies and challenger brands to established brands. Clients include Humana, Shopify, Cirkul, CenterWell, 1-800 Flowers, Babbel, Dr. Squatch and BISSELL. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon since 1998, our agency has 250 employees nationwide.

About GlamourGals

GlamourGals Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that inspires and organizes teen volunteers to provide companionship and makeovers to senior women living in care homes. Through these intergenerational connections, GlamourGals combats loneliness and fosters a sense of purpose, confidence, and community among both the teens and the seniors they serve. Since its founding in 2000, GlamourGals has grown into a movement of compassion and connection, with chapters across the United States empowering young leaders to make a meaningful difference, one makeover at a time. Learn more at www.glamourgals.org.

About SixDegrees.org

Founded by Golden Globe-winning actor, musician, and philanthropist Kevin Bacon in 2007, SixDegrees.org is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit born out of the small world phenomenon that we are all connected by six degrees or less. Dedicated to harnessing kindness and connection, SixDegrees.org unites communities for collective impact by cultivating relationships and amplifying stories to foster dialogue, understanding, and empathy around causes that matter most. SixDegrees.org's programs include resource distribution through Building Kits by Kevin Bacon, causEvolve content production, and Degree Shift convener campaigns. Led by Executive Director Stacy Huston, SixDegrees.org focuses on four core pillars vital to our communities: youth empowerment, justice and equality, sustainable environments, and emergent issues. Nationally recognized for innovation and impact, SixDegrees.org has won an impressive tally of 6 Webby Awards, 5 Anthem Awards, 11 Shorty Awards, and 1 Telly Award. Learn more at SixDegrees.org.

Media Contact:

Beatrice Livioco

Senior Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Rain the Growth Agency