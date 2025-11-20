SheScales Welcomes Three Bold Female-Founded Brands to Its 2025-2026 Cohort

Program powered by Rain the Growth Agency provides yearlong pro bono marketing advisory support

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, SheScales, a marketing advisory program powered by Rain the Growth Agency, sets out to empower female entrepreneurs whose businesses have a strong potential to scale. For 2025-2026, the program has selected three standout female-founded companies to provide mentorship and tailored marketing advisory support: Bar Carlo, Blue Henry and Maté Party.

Bar Carlo (Portland, OR) - A Southeast Portland neighborhood anchor, Bar Carlo is more than a restaurant, it's a celebration of culture, flavor, and connection. When chef Melinda Archuleta opened its doors in 2008, she set out to create a true community hub — one that honors her Mexican heritage while welcoming guests with warmth, festive brunch and private event offerings, and a diverse and inclusive atmosphere.

Blue Henry (Capitol Heights,MD) – Founded by former FDA executive and mixologist Adrienne Walker, Blue Henry crafts premium, all-natural cocktail garnishes, rimming salts, and syrups. Made with sustainably sourced ingredients, the brand celebrates conscious entertaining, all inspired by its namesake rescue beagle mix, Henry. Blue Henry products can be purchased from specialty retailers and major e-commerce platforms, and can be found in restaurants and bars nationwide.

Maté Party (Portland, OR) – Maté Party was founded by Jesica Oliverio whose idea was born from her first sip of yerba mate and a realization that it's not just a morning pick-me-up, it's the perfect party companion. Handcrafted in Portland, the sparkling canned beverage delivers smooth, jitter-free energy with one-third the sugar of other yerba mate drinks and no fake sweeteners or extracts. Maté Party is distributed regionally throughout the Pacific Northwest in stores such as Whole Foods and Zupans, and available online for nationwide shipping.

"We are so excited to uplift and support these women-founded businesses with marketing guidance tailored to their specific needs," said Jane Crisan, Rain the Growth Agency's Chief Executive Officer. "These founders are creating brands rooted in creativity, culture, and hospitality and we're honored to be part of the next phase of their journeys."

Through 2026, each founder will receive hands-on marketing mentorship from Rain the Growth Agency's advisors, helping them refine their brand strategies, expand their reach, and scale for long-term success.

Learn more about the program and past participants at https://www.shescales.com/.

About SheScales

SheScales supports female founders by providing DTC marketing and media advisory services in-kind, to help founders scale their companies fearlessly! We also provide networking opportunities and a home-grown community dedicated to empowering female leaders. Michelle Cardinal, founder and chairwoman of Rain the Growth Agency, created SheScales to serve as a marketing resource for women-led DTC brands. Marketing and media experts from within Rain the Growth Agency donate their time and expertise with a shared passion to improve gender equality in the American business landscape.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, fully integrated and performance-minded advertising agency. We link brand strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic omnichannel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for our clients ranging from DTC fast companies and challenger brands to established brands. Clients include Humana, Shopify, Cirkul, CenterWell, 1-800 Flowers, Babbel, and Dr. Squatch. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon since 1998, our agency has 250 employees nationwide.

