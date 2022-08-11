CEO of LifeVac's Plea, The Life and Death Consequences of Chinese Knockoffs

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently a Facebook post showed a Chinese airway clearance device (ACD) that broke in half when trying to rescue a choking victim. LifeVac is a patented noninvasive airway clearance device that is made in the United States. There are over 400 post-market clinical evaluations of lives saved.

Patented LifeVac device

Its success has scorned dozens of knockoffs that are made in China, that are being shipped to Amazon and sold to the public. "We are being invaded by these knockoffs and in the case of medical products it is not just the stealing of technology but it is about life and death," says Lih, LifeVac CEO. Medical products need to be made in the USA, and we the people need to be protected from this invasion. "The United States Government is spending its time unfairly scrutinizing its own citizens when the energy should be spent on ridding our country of these dangerous medical knock-off products from overseas."

About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving non-invasive airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2012, it is based out of Nesconset, New York. It is registered with the FDA, MHRA, and Australia ARTG. For more information and to learn about LifeVac success stories visit www.lifevac.net

Media Contact:

Laura Bonelli

[email protected]

516-659-4122

SOURCE LifeVac LLC