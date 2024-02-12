CEO Warrior enters into agreement with Daikin Industries

The collaborative effort gives CEO Warrior members preferred access to the HVAC giant's comfort system solutions

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Warrior , a nationally recognized business development, training and implementation organization for the service business industry, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Daikin Industries, Ltd. , the world's top indoor comfort solutions provider.

CEO Warrior's new agreement with Daikin Industries gives its members preferred access to the indoor comfort solutions provider's products.

"This agreement with Daikin is another example of our continued support for our membership by providing them with preferred access to the products and services that make their jobs easier," CEO Warrior CEO Scott Bohannon said. "Although we still provide our entire range of training, coaching, and mentoring services, we are always happy to provide that little something extra to support our members as they expand their businesses and service offerings."

The agreement designates Daikin as CEO Warrior's preferred supplier for HVAC equipment. These include Goodman/Daikin-branded unitary products, Amana®-branded unitary products and Daikin-branded ductless mini-split products. Unitary HVAC equipment provides cooling or heating only or both cooling and heating.

"The agreement between CEO Warrior LLC and Daikin Comfort Manufacturing Technologies brings together two companies that are synonymous with cutting-edge solutions and excellence in their respective industries," said CEO Warrior Director of Business Development Caroline Moriarty. "Daikin's experience in HVAC technologies and creation of top-of-the-line products will address the evolving needs of our members and support the growth of their businesses."

Daikin is a leading global manufacturer of inverter compressors, refrigerants and thermostats, and all components are created to maximize their design features. They have a commitment to using the new R32 technology. Daikin has more than 1,600 locations across North America and provides one of the strongest in-the-box warranties in the industry.

About CEO Warrior

CEO Warrior is a business development, training, and mentoring firm, providing tested and proven methods to eliminate the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving success. CEO Warrior teaches service business owners, and their teams, how to lead, grow and scale their businesses by providing a variety of solutions to fit their individual situations. CEO Warrior uses a unique approach to training that encompasses mental focus, strategic thinking, resiliency, respect, and mindset while targeting the specific areas each business needs to address in order to reach their business goals. For more information about CEO Warrior, and to become a member, visit CEOWARRIOR.com .

About Daikin

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a Fortune 1,000 company with more than 96,337 employees worldwide and is the world's No. 1 indoor comfort solutions provider. Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (DNA) is a subsidiary of DIL, providing Daikin, Goodman, Amana, and Quietflex brand products. DNA and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial, and industrial use and are sold via independent HVAC contractors. DNA engineering and manufacturing is located at Daikin Texas Technology Park near Houston, TX. For additional information, visit www.northamerica-daikin.com .

