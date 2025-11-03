CEO Warrior launches new Path to Profit series to help service business owners build growth plans

Small-group workshops in Charlotte and Cincinnati guide attendees through SWOT analysis, competitor

insights and financial planning

EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Warrior, a global business training, coaching and implementation organization for service business owners, wants to help home service contractors transform the way they run their businesses and is launching a new Path to Profit series designed to provide them with real-time solutions.

CEO Warrior kicks off its new Path to Profit roundtable series in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Cincinnati, Ohio, providing home service business owners with customized, results-driven coaching.

The first roundtable discussion in the series will take place Nov. 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina, followed by a second roundtable on Dec. 5 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Each event will feature interactive group discussions where participants can collaborate with peers and industry experts to identify opportunities for growth, improve operations and increase profitability.

"Contractors often face the same roadblocks, but they don't always have access to proven systems and processes that can help them overcome those challenges," said CEO Warrior CEO Scott August. "For many of the business owners we work with, the challenge isn't just financial. They often struggle with defining their goals and priorities. Our Path to Profit series helps them find direction, identify what matters most and take meaningful steps forward."

Discussions will help owners create:

A Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) analysis to help service business owners understand what's working, what's broken and what's holding their business back.

A competitor breakdown that will show them what their competition is doing correctly and what they can do to differentiate themselves in their markets.

A financial roadmap that establishes clear goals and a strategic plan to achieve sustainable growth.

Participants will work directly with members of the CEO Warrior team to create customized strategies tailored to their unique challenges. Attendance is intentionally limited to ensure one-on-one coaching and a highly personalized experience.

The Path to Profit series is open to all service business owners. Registration is $497, and lunch will be provided. CEO Warrior Director of Training Kevin Hill will lead the Charlotte discussion, which will be held at The Railyard South End, 1422 S. Tryon Street, Suite 300. Director of Advisement Jason Noel will lead the Cincinnati roundtable, which will be at the Summit Woods Corporate Center's Oxford boardroom, 300 E. Business Way, Suite 200.

Hill is a seasoned professional with more than 20 years of experience in the service industry. Throughout his career, he has held key leadership roles including sales manager, operations manager, general manager and business owner. Noel also brings more than two decades of expertise in the home service industry, where he successfully drove revenue growth and expanded profit margins from $3 million to $30 million for three Indianapolis-area companies.

For more information about CEO Warrior, visit https://ceowarrior.com/ or for more information or to register for the Path to Profit series, visit https://ceowarrior.com/events/.

About CEO Warrior

CEO Warrior is a business consulting, training, and implementation organization providing tested and proven methods to defeat the roadblocks that prevent small to mid-sized businesses from achieving their ultimate success. CEO Warrior teaches home service business owners how to achieve wealth, freedom and market domination by providing a variety of solutions to fit their individual business situations. The Warrior system uses a unique approach to training that encompasses mental focus, strategic thinking, resiliency, respect, and determination to take business owners to the next level. CEO Warrior targets the specific areas each business needs to improve, eliminate or add in order to reach their business goals and attain what every business owner wants in the end: financial independence and more time back in their day to do the things they enjoy. For more information about CEO Warrior, visit CEOWARRIOR.com.

