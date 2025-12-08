Ripley PR issues end-of-year PSA, urging businesses to warn employees about rising scam activity

Busy seasons make employees more vulnerable to fraudulent online actions, putting the onus on business owners to protect their teams via clear, consistent communication

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between the holiday season and the end of another business year, many employees feel particularly busy, making them uniquely vulnerable to scam activity. Ripley PR, a leading national public relations agency specializing in residential and commercial skilled trades, B2B technology, franchising and manufacturing, has issued a public service announcement urging business owners and internal communication leaders to proactively warn employees about the growing sophistication of impersonation and cyber scams that surge during this stressful time of year. With teams moving quickly to close out Q4 and manage hectic schedules, scammers are counting on distraction and urgency to slip through, making it crucial for all employees to be vigilant and proactive.

One form of fraudulent behavior has become particularly common: scammers posing as company leaders via text message or email, pressuring employees to act fast. These messages often include requests for gift cards, urgent money transfers or sensitive information; they frequently target employees whose roles and contact details are easy to find online, as well as employees who are relatively new to the organization. Ripley PR emphasizes that this is a nationwide trend impacting companies of all sizes, particularly when scammers can mimic leadership signatures and tone.

"Leadership communication is crucial for keeping employees alert," said Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR. "Scammers are becoming more sophisticated, which means that even the smartest and most capable employees can fall victim. Companies need a culture where people feel empowered to verify suspicious requests without fear or embarrassment, and where leadership provides ongoing education and calls to awareness."

Ripley PR recommends several specific action steps that business organizations can take to safeguard their employees against seasonal scamming:

Educate employees about common impersonation tactics and red flags.

Encourage employees to confirm unusual requests verbally, using known contact methods.

Establish a simple, consistent "verify first" protocol for sensitive actions.

Remind teams that leadership will never request gift cards or urgent financial actions through informal channels.

Clarify and regularly remind employees about internal policies regarding wire transfers, cash gifts and similar types of transaction.

"A few minutes of prevention can save weeks of damage control, to say nothing of employee stress," Ripley said. "Clear guidance, repeated often, is one of the strongest defenses businesses can implement."

