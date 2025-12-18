Heather Ripley launches updated "Next Level Now" book for home services

Award-winning public relations veteran shares insights and best practices for residential service companies to grow their business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR, a leading global public relations agency specializing in the skilled trades, announces the re-release of her book "Next Level Now: PR Secrets to Drive Explosive Growth for Your Home Service Company." The updated edition is self-published and available on Amazon as a paperback.

Originally released in 2021, "Next Level Now" became a popular resource for residential service contractors looking to build stronger brands, attract top talent and grow their businesses through strategic public relations.

Heather Ripley has re-released her book, "Next Level Now," a resource for residential service contractors looking to build stronger brands, attract top talent and grow their businesses through strategic public relations.

"Home service contractors appreciate the role of marketing in facilitating business growth, and they tend to leverage it effectively," said Ripley. "On the other hand, PR often goes overlooked, which means it can be a significant differentiator for the companies that do embrace it. This book provides proven strategies, allowing home service professionals to foster credibility, strengthen customer trust and take their businesses to the next level of profitability."

Drawing on more than two decades of PR experience, Ripley shares practical insights that contractors can apply immediately, from media relations and crisis management to social media and reputation building. The book also highlights real-world success stories from Ripley PR clients and other home service leaders.

Next Level Now equips residential service contractors with tools and strategies they can use to grow smarter and faster, with an emphasis on strategic PR. The concepts in the book are distilled from Ripley's years of experience seeing what works and what doesn't work to help home service companies present themselves as brands of choice among consumers.

"In this book, Heather will share how to unleash the power of public relations to jumpstart your growth," wrote Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan, in the book's foreword. "Since she's been working with the industry for over a decade, she understands the unique challenges [home service contractors] have." In a separate foreword, Tab Hunter, president of The Surfin' Plumbers, wrote, "Knowing how to leverage PR can be instrumental in your journey toward financial freedom and success."

Heather Ripley got her start in the residential service industry managing marketing for all three brands in the Clockwork Home Services family, earning them top-tier media exposure, including an appearance on The Celebrity Apprentice. She has received numerous accolades related to her work in home services PR, including the PRNews Top Women Award for 2024. ACHR News chose her as one of the Top Women in HVAC, also in 2024.

Since 2013, Ripley PR has been the leading name in public relations for the home services industry, along with manufacturing, franchising and B2B technology. The agency has worked with top residential service contractors from across the country.

"Next Level Now: PR Secrets to Drive Explosive Growth for Your Home Service Company" is available now on Amazon.

For more information about Heather Ripley, visit ripleypr.com.

About Heather Ripley

Heather Ripley is the founder and CEO of Ripley PR, a global public relations agency based in Maryville, Tennessee, specializing in the skilled trades. Ripley began her home services career managing marketing for the three brands within the Clockwork Home Services family, where she secured national media exposure, including a feature on The Celebrity Apprentice. Over the course of her career, she has helped hundreds of contractors elevate their visibility and reputation. Her expertise in home services PR has earned her numerous accolades, including the PRNews Top Women Award (2024) and recognition by ACHR News as one of the Top Women in HVAC (2024). For more information about Heather Ripley, visit www.heatherripleyauthor.com.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing and franchising. The agency has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the Top PR Agencies of 2024 and by the Merit Awards as Best Communications/PR Agency of 2025. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management and media relations, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. In addition to its core B2B expertise, Ripley PR operates two specialized divisions: Adventure PR, dedicated to outdoor, RV and adventure-focused travel brands, and Orange Orchard, which serves clients committed to animal advocacy and environmental causes.

Ripley PR is also a member of The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the world's leading partnership of independently owned PR agencies whose members provide clients with on-demand access to in-depth communications experts. For more information, visit www.ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

