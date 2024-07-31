CEOs Confident Amid Uncertainty: 73% Optimistic About Company Performance

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Key takeaways

Seventy-three percent of CEOs are optimistic about their company performance for the next 12 months.

Over half (51%) of CEOs are confident in their organization's ability to weather geopolitical instability, which is the top concern of 60% of survey respondents.

Forty-three percent of CEOs are confident in their organization's ability to navigate inflation.

Approximately 4 in 10 (43%) of CEOs have implemented Generative AI (GenAI) into their organizations to drive innovation.

Why it matters to CEOs

The "Fortune/Deloitte CEO Survey" tracks the perspectives and actions of CEOs from some of the world's largest and most influential companies. The survey gives key insights into CEOs' priorities, challenges, and expectations across more than 15 industries, including technology, finance and health care. Please download the full summer 2024 survey here.

Overview

The summer 2024 Fortune/Deloitte CEO survey found that, despite continued headwinds and additional uncertainty posed by the forthcoming U.S. elections, CEOs are confident in their ability to navigate their organizations through disruption. While geopolitics, inflation, and regulation dominate CEOs' list of disruptions facing their organizations, CEOs believe they can manage through these issues, despite the uncertainty ahead. They are deploying GenAI to drive growth and accelerate innovation, as well as continuing to use it for activities such as task automation and risk management. Additionally, with the upcoming elections in mind, CEOs are scenario planning to prepare for any possible outcome.

Amidst uncertainty, CEOs appear to be taking a mindful approach to their leadership, controlling what they can control and planning for what they can't control.

Growth and outlook

Seventy-three percent of CEOs are optimistic or very optimistic about their organizations' performance, while many noted that strategic business issues, such as navigating uncertainty and managing growth, top their list of challenges. CEOs were less enthusiastic in their outlook toward their industry and the global economy, with only 48% and 29% indicating optimism respectively.

Key disruptors

Geopolitical instability leads the list of disruptors for CEOs for the third season in a row, with 60% pointing to that as a top concern. Inflation gained as a concern for CEOs increasing from 27% tracked in the winter 2024 survey to 45% this season.

Separately, 30% of CEOs indicated concerns over regulation, though 47% reported confidence or high confidence that they could navigate changes in the regulatory environment.

Workforce and talent issues also remain high on CEOs list of disruptors, as many CEOs reported challenges engaging junior professionals.

Generative AI (GenAI)

While CEOs continue to focus on GenAI for operational efficiency they are also exploring new use cases to drive business growth and innovation. The number of CEOs who report implementing GenAI to discover new insights (45%) and accelerate innovation (43%) increased.

The majority of CEOs reported experimenting with or actively using the technology in their own roles with use cases ranging from developing first drafts, to increasing understanding of the technology, to innovating and piloting new business cases.

2024 U.S. election

As November's election approaches, most CEOs expect it to have the most impact on taxes (46%), regulation (46%), and international trade and tariffs (45%) for their businesses, pending the results. To prepare for any outcome, CEOs reported focusing on risk management/contingency planning and business operations/strategy adjustment-related activities.

DEI

CEOs appear committed to prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), though competing priorities and the complexities of measuring DEI outcomes are barriers to success. Forty percent of CEOs report building DEI into their strategic priorities/goals, perhaps demonstrating a widespread awareness that DEI success is not separate or isolated from other organizational activities. Other focus areas around DEI activities include setting measurable targets with their executive team and providing regular updates to their board on DEI progress.

Key quotes

"CEO concerns about geopolitics, inflation, and ideological polarization intensify in the face of continued uncertainty, prompting robust scenario planning. Leaders are not only strategizing to navigate these complexities but are also committed to supporting their peoples' resilience. Additionally, it is encouraging to see the proactive adoption and personal exploration of Generative AI by CEOs to drive innovation and enhance their daily work."

— Jason Girzadas, CEO, Deloitte US

"CEOs, regardless of where they are on the political spectrum, are clearly concerned about volatility in the regulatory environment and the impact it's having on business. They see the promise of AI and how it could help their companies be leaders in this next wave of innovation. But they also need policymakers to create an environment for their businesses to thrive."

— Diane Brady, Executive Editorial Director, Fortune Live Media and Fortune CEO Initiative

Survey methodology

Fielded between June 11 and 26, 2024, over 80 CEOs representing more than 15 industries shared their perspectives, expectations, thoughts and priorities for the next 12 months. Those leaders surveyed include Fortune 500 CEOs, Global 500 CEOs, and select CEOs in the global Fortune community. The summer 2024 survey is the 13th edition of the "Fortune/Deloitte CEO Survey" series.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, FORTUNE tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, FORTUNE measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. FORTUNE creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

About the Chief Executive Program

Deloitte's Chief Executive Program, part of Executive Accelerators, is dedicated to advising chief executives throughout their careers — from navigating critical points of inflection, to designing a strategic agenda, to leading through personal and organizational change. Connect with us on Twitter @DeloitteUS or on LinkedIn @Deloitte.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte