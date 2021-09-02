CeraVe® Adds Two New Innovations to its Dermatologist-Developed Acne Range

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the #1 dermatologist recommended moisturizer brand for acne1, CeraVe® has announced the expansion of its line developed specifically for those with acne-prone skin with two new innovations, Acne Control Cleanser and Acne Control Gel. Developed with dermatologists, each product is formulated with 2% salicylic acid to clear and prevent acne where it starts, while restoring the skin's natural barrier with three essential ceramides. The new products help expand the brand's lineup of acne products that are formulated with efficacious ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide, encapsulated retinol, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. With this broad range of therapeutic solutions, CeraVe® consumers can customize regimens to help treat different types of acne and skin concerns.

Affecting more than 50 million Americans, acne can take many forms. Ranging from blackheads and whiteheads to inflammatory papules and cysts, breakouts can rarely be hidden and according to a recent survey conducted by CeraVe® in partnership with Ipsos, more than 90% of people globally experience facial acne2.

New CeraVe® Acne Products to Treat & Prevent

To provide a therapeutic solution for acne-prone skin, the new CeraVe® Acne Control Cleanser uses 2% salicylic acid to cleanse, exfoliate dead skin cells and unclog pores to reduce blackheads and prevent new breakouts. In addition to ceramides, this gentle gel-to-foam cleanser also features oil-absorbing technology and niacinamide to help calm skin. By penetrating pores to remove dirt and excess oil, CeraVe® Acne Control Cleanser helps to both treat existing acne and prevent new breakouts where they start to help restore control of skin.

The new Acne Control Gel is a full-face hydrating acne treatment that also contains 2% salicylic acid, as well as AHAs, glycolic and lactic acids, to help clear acne and prevent new breakouts. The lightweight gel provides gentle exfoliation and minimizes the appearance of pores, while improving skin texture. The gentle, yet effective treatment is free of drying alcohol but contains niacinamide to help calm skin and three essential ceramides to help restore the skin's natural barrier, as CeraVe®-patented MVE technology delivers long-lasting hydration.

"Acneic skin is shown to have reduced levels of ceramides, which lead to an impaired skin barrier, so in addition to acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide, ceramides are a key component of an anti-acne regimen to help restore the compromised skin barrier," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Claire Chang. "Whether patients need a benzoyl peroxide cleanser to help reduce bacteria on the skin's surface or the new salicylic acid cleanser to penetrate pores and prevent breakouts where they start, CeraVe®'s line gives my patients with acne-prone skin even more options to choose from."

Many acne sufferers avoid moisturizing out of fear of irritating oils and clogged pores, however moisturization is essential in an acne regimen, as some treatments can be drying to skin. CeraVe® AM and PM Facial Moisturizing Lotions are non-comedogenic and feature ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, to help hydrate, soothe and protect the skin barrier without clogging pores.

Care That Goes More than Skin Deep

As a brand developed with and trusted by dermatologists, CeraVe® is committed to providing affordable and efficacious products that can help treat and prevent acne – one of the most personal and stressful skincare concerns. The emotional impacts of acne are evidenced by the recent CeraVe® survey which found that acne leaves many feeling annoyed, frustrated and embarrassed.

"At CeraVe®, we know that skin concerns impact not only physical health, but emotional well-being, which is why we are committed to helping people feel confident in the healthiest version of their own skin," said Jaclyn Marrone, Vice President of Marketing at CeraVe®. "As acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, we understand the importance of providing access to dermatologist-developed products specifically formulated to help treat acne-prone skin so that our consumers have the products they need to feel their best."

The new CeraVe® Acne Control Cleanser is available now on Amazon and at drugstores nationwide for $14.99 for an 8 oz. bottle. The Acne Control Gel is available for $19.99 at drugstores nationwide and on Amazon.

The CeraVe® Acne line provides consumers with affordable over-the-counter solutions for acne-prone skin. In addition to the newest launches, CeraVe® offers an Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser with 4% benzoyl peroxide and a Resurfacing Retinol Serum with encapsulated retinol and licorice root extract to help reduce the appearance of post-acne marks. All CeraVe® products, including cleansers, serums and moisturizers, are formulated with three essential ceramides – 1, 3 and 6-II – to help repair and strengthen the skin's natural barrier. For skincare tips and to find more information on CeraVe®, visit the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

